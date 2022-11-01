Syracuse basketball vs. Southern New Hampshire won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live

Syracuse University basketball’s plays one last exhibition against Southern New Hampshire University at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 1 (11/1/2022) before the season opener next week.

Syracuse vs. SNHU will air at 7 pm ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.

Syracuse beat Indiana University of Pennsylvania 86-68 in their last exhibition game one week ago. Syracuse struggled in the first half, trailing by a point thanks to the Crimson Hawks Halftime buzzer beater, but the Orange pulled away in the second half of the game.

Questions swirl around who will be sinking 3-pointers this year, and players like Judah Mintz and Benny Williams will need to step up to help Joe Girard on that front.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Games on ACCN Extra are not available on TV, but if your cable TV or live streaming package includes the ACC Network channel, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. Learn more about ACC Network Extra here.

If you don’t have cable, access to ACC Network Extra can also be accessed with a subscription to a live TV package from fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Cable subscribers with access to ACC Network can log in on ESPN.comor associated apps, to stream the game for free.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for this exhibition matchup. Fans in New York are not allowed to bet on in-state college teams under the state’s gambling laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball during the regular season, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse’s guards: How does the Orange get shots for JG3 and how versatile will the group be?

Can 6 freshmen get Syracuse basketball back on a winning track? ‘Our freshmen are ready to play’

Syracuse basketball’s 2022 schedule: Lighter non-conference fare, and a Brutal stretch in ACC play

Orange Weekly: Syracuse-Notre Dame preview, first impressions of SU hoops (video)

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange