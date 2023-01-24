Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday night at the Dome

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home fresh off a big win to face the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 pm ET.

Fans who want to head to the game can find plenty of tickets online, including discounted seats from resellers like VividSeats and StubHub. Standard admission tickets are also still available starting at $38.45 from Ticketmaster, the official Ticketing partner of Syracuse Athletics. Here’s a breakdown of the cheapest last-minute prices you can find.

VividSeats: Starting at $17

StubHub: Starting at $28

SeatGeek: Starting at $19

MegaSeats: Starting at $26

TicketCity: Starting at $18

Syracuse sits at 6th in the ACC after its 80-63 win over Georgia Tech propelled the Orange to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Joe Girard put up 28 points in Syracuse’s win over the Yellow Jackets, eliciting praise from Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner.

North Carolina is just ahead of the Orange, with a 14-6 record and the same 6-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are coming off an 80-69 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN on Tuesday night. Fans who can’t make it to the game can still tune in on TV nationwide, or stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.

