Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live

Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022).

Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 pm ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.

The game will be a first chance for fans to see how Veteran Orange Coach Jim Boeheim plans to approach the new season. Boeheim returns just two starters from last year’s team, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards.

Freshman Judah Mintz has impressed at backcourt, and sophomore Benny Williams and freshman Maliq Brown are jostling for a spot at starting power forward.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Games on ACCN Extra are not available on TV, but if your cable TV or live streaming package includes the ACC Network channel, you already have access to ACC Network Extra. Learn more about ACC Network Extra here.

If you don’t have cable, access to ACC Network Extra can also be accessed with a subscription to a live TV package from fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Cable subscribers with access to ACC Network can log in on ESPN.comor associated apps, to stream the game for free.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for this exhibition matchup. Fans in New York are not allowed to bet on in-state college teams under the state’s gambling laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball during the regular season, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

