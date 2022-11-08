Syracuse basketball up big on Lehigh: Second half live score, updates

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 8 pm Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra.

Second Half

Timeout at 15:37: Syracuse 55, Lehigh 36

Jim Boeheim calls timeout as the Mountain Hawks hit back-to-back shots, including a 3-pointer from Evan Taylor after a driving attempt of his was swatted out of bounds by Jesse Edwards.

Timeout at 16:34: Syracuse 55, Lehigh 31

A Steal and Breakaway score by Chris Bell gives the Orange a 24-point edge.

17:53 remaining: Syracuse 48, Lehigh 31

The Mountain Hawks take an early timeout in the second half with the Orange up by 17.

Jesse Edwards leads all scorers with 16 points. Judah Mintz has 12 points in his Orange debut.

First Half

HALFTIME: Syracuse 44, Lehigh 26.

Jesse Edwards shot out of the cannon in SU’s first game of the season with 14 points in the opening frame. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz wasn’t far behind Edwards with 10 points in his Orange debut.

Syracuse shot 46% 13-of-28 in the first half and out-rebounded Lehigh 22-16.

The Orange got to the free throw line a lot in the first half, hitting 14-of-18 at the Charity stripe.

2:42 remaining: Syracuse 38, Lehigh 26

Symir Torrence steps in and hits a 3-pointer for Syracuse. That would be a big boost for the Orange if he can hit from the outside. SU is looking for more outside shooters to compliment Joe Girard.

SU has a 19-13 edge on the boards.

4:57 remaining: Syracuse 31, Lehigh 24.

Syracuse has already gone to the free throw line 16 times in this game. The Orange are 12-of-16 at the Charity stripe.

5:25 remaining: Syracuse 29, Lehigh 23

Judah Mintz (10) and Jesse Edwards (14) have a bulk of the points for the Orange. SU is shooting 47% so far.

7:40 remaining: Syracuse 23, Lehigh 19.

Freshman point guard Judah Mintz gets the confidence flowing with back-to-back buckets. He has 8 points so far for the Orange.

Jim Boeheim has already inserted nine players into the game for Syracuse.

Timeout at 10:24: Lehigh 17, Syracuse 17

It’s been the Jesse Edwards show so far for the Orange, but the Mountain Hawks came to play tonight. Lehigh is shooting 47% and has out-rebounded SU 10-7.

It’s still weird watching SU play man-to-man defense.

11:46 remaining: Lehigh 15, Syracuse 15

Jesse Edwards has been very active so far with the Orange. He has 10 points and a couple of exciting dunks already in the books.

Timeout at 3:35 p.m.: Lehigh 9, Syracuse 7.

Jesse Edwards has four early points for the Orange against the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor has 5 early points for Lehigh, including a 3-pointer.

Lehigh has hit the boards early in this game and leads there 5-3.

Justin Taylor was an early sub for Syracuse.

Syracuse basketball opens the game playing man-to-man defense. You read that right.

Pregame

7:59 p.m Syracuse had a moment of silence before the national anthem in honor of former Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel, who died today.

7:47 p.m The starting 5 for Syracuse in its opener vs. Lehigh:

Judah Mintz

Joe Girard

Chris Bell

Benny Williams

Jesse Edwards

7:05 p.m Basketball season is here!

There has already been some action at the JMA Wireless Dome today as the Syracuse Women’s basketball team gave new head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack her first win in topping Stony Brook 79-56.

