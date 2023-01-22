Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Donnie Freeman Looking to Take Official Visit

Elite class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman cut his list to five in early December. Those five were Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas. However, on December 30th, they announce his recruitment remained wide open. Since that time, Syracuse has ramped up its pursuit, Freeman told All Syracuse.

“Syracuse has been very aggressive in recruiting me,” Freeman said. “We are discussing a date for an official visit.”

