Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Donnie Freeman Looking to Take Official Visit

Elite class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman cut his list to five in early December. Those five were Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas. However, on December 30th, they announce his recruitment remained wide open. Since that time, Syracuse has ramped up its pursuit, Freeman told All Syracuse.

“Syracuse has been very aggressive in recruiting me,” Freeman said. “We are discussing a date for an official visit.”

Nothing has been set in stone, but Freeman said he and the Orange are looking at some time in February for that potential official visit.

“Excited for what the future holds and what they have in store,” Freeman said.

Freeman is a 6-9 versatile forward who is a Consensus top 50 Recruit and is ranked in the top 40 by Rivals, On3 and ESPN. 247Sports is the outlier at 43rd in the 2024 class. Rivals has Freeman ranked the highest at 27. He stars for St. John’s College High School in Washington (DC) for high school ball and Team Takeover for AAU ball.

Syracuse offered Freeman in August of 2021 following an Elite Camp performance.

“It was after we got finished with the camp,” Freeman said at the time. “Coach Boeheim walked up to me, said he loves my game and my high IQ. He said ‘congrats you just received an offer from Syracuse.’ I was extremely excited because growing up I loved Syracuse.”

