Syracuse basketball preview: Everything you need to prepare for the 2022-23 season

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse basketball returns to the floor Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome with a men’s and women’s doubleheader.

Felisha Legette-Jack opens her tenure with a 3:30 pm tip against Stony Brook.

Jim Boeheim begins his 47th season at 8 pm against Lehigh.

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about two programs undergoing a fresh start.

Boeheim is coming off his first losing season, looking to guide a new-look roster back to the NCAA Tournament.

Legette-Jack is bringing much-needed stability to a program after the Quentin Hillsman scandal.

Our special preview section appeared in Sunday’s edition of the Post-Standard. You can find links to rosters, team schedules, season predictions and all our stories below, as well as how to watch all the games and where to buy tickets.

Our cover shot, photographed by Dennis Nett, features Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards, two veteran players who will lead a young, intriguing men’s team that features six freshmen.

We profiled both players, exploring their roots and how they found the game in their hometowns.

The theme dovetails nicely with the main narrative on the Women’s side, as Legette-Jack Returns home to Coach her alma mater.

Happy reading, and enjoy the season!

Syracuse basketball players Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard are on the cover of the Syracuse basketball 2022-23 season preview guide. Dennis Net | [email protected]

