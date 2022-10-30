Syracuse basketball may be ‘slight front-runner’ for 2023 big man

Syracuse basketball is in the top three for Talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City, and one national expert says the Orange may be a “slight front-runner” to land him.

The 7-foot Patterson, an Emerging power forward/center in the senior class, has a final three of the ‘Cuse and two Big 12 Conference squads, Oklahoma State and TCU, according to a recent 247Sports article.

Several recent media reports have suggested that Patterson could make a commitment announcement in the near future, although I haven’t seen any sort of specific timetable regarding that.

Plus, Rivals.com National Analyst Rob Cassidy wrote in a recent piece that Patterson could look to take an official visit to the Hill “this winter,” so an imminent decision from Patterson isn’t a guarantee at all.

Regardless, it seems that the Orange has an excellent chance of Landing Patterson. The ‘Cuse has offered more than 20 players in the 2023 class, and the team is still searching for its first commitment in this cycle.

Does Syracuse basketball have an edge for 2023 big man William Patterson?

Patterson, a native of Brooklyn, NY, received a Scholarship offer from the Orange in late August, around the time that he participated in the team’s annual Elite Camp.

As a junior, he played for the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md., which is a member of the loaded 10-team National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.

But per Brian Reichert of nychoops.rivals.com, Patterson is spending his senior season at The Patrick School in Hillside, NJ, and he has been suiting up on the AAU circuit for the New York City-based New Heights Lightning in Nike’s EYBL league .

More from Cassidy about Patterson in the Rivals.com analyst’s recent story: “According to sources, Syracuse feels like the slight front-runner to land Patterson, who has been to campus in an unofficial capacity for a camp and may well take an official this winter. TCU and Oklahoma State are also involved, but you can see how the Brooklyn native’s length and play style makes the Orange an intriguing option.”

Syracuse basketball has missed out on a couple of other 2023 big men in recent months, and I’m not aware of any other power forwards/centers in this cycle whom Orange coaches are currently pursuing.

Patterson’s former Bishop Walsh teammate, 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams, recently took an official visit to the ‘Cuse and plans to announce his commitment decision on November 6.

In grassroots basketball, the 6-foot-4 Williams has been competing for the Baltimore-based Team Thrill in the Under Armor Association league.