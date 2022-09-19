Syracuse Basketball Makes Impression on Mike Williams During Official Visit

Syracuse basketball Hosted one of its top class of 2023 targets for an official visit over the weekend in guard Mike Williams. Williams plays for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland for high school ball, and runs with Team Thrill on the AAU circuit.

“Some things I got to do was I hung out with the team a lot,” Williams said. “Talk to the coaches, spent some time with the coaches. Really just being in the gym with the guys was one of the best parts other than going to the coach’s house.”

Being in the gym with the guys was referring to watching practice and seeing how they prepare. As well as discussing what it’s like to play at Syracuse.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button