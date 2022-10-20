Syracuse basketball makes final 3 for senior big man, decision likely soon

Syracuse basketball remains a significant contender for 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City, according to a recent media report.

The 7-foot Patterson, an Emerging and underrated power forward/center in the senior class, is down to a trio of schools in his recruitment.

Those making his top three are the Orange and two Big 12 Conference squads, Oklahoma State and TCU, according to a recent interview conducted by Patterson with 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London.

According to London, Patterson is eyeing a commitment announcement next month. Certainly, it’s encouraging that the ‘Cuse has made Patterson’s final three suitors still in contention for him.

Syracuse basketball remains in the running for 2023 big man William Patterson.

In late August, Patterson received a Scholarship offer from the Orange coaching staff, around the time that the ‘Cuse conducted its annual Elite Camp.

Patterson told 247Sports that Syracuse basketball head Coach Jim Boeheim offered him after the Elite Camp was completed, “which meant a lot.”

Per recruiting services, Patterson holds Scholarship offers from the Orange, TCU, Oklahoma State and Rutgers. He has also drawn interest from Cincinnati and UCLA.

As a junior, Patterson put forth a solid season for the Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md., which is a member of the loaded 10-team National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.

However, according to a recent article from Brian Reichert of nychoops.rivals.com, Patterson transferred to The Patrick School in Hillside, NJ, for his senior year.

On the AAU circuit, Patterson has suited up for the New York City-based New Heights Lightning in Nike’s EYBL league. New Heights Lightning is an excellent grassroots basketball program.

As we’ve noted on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have offered Scholarships to around 20 prospects in the 2023 cycle, and the Orange is still looking for its first commitment in this class.

Those 2023 players who held ‘Cuse offers have included numerous power forwards/centers. Last month, four-star target Joseph Estrella picked Tennessee, while another four-star recruit, Drew Fielder, selected Providence.

Besides Patterson, Syracuse basketball remains in the hunt for 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams, who made an official visit to the Hill not too long ago.

The 6-foot-4 Williams is a senior at the Bishop Walsh School, and he has competed for the Baltimore-based Team Thrill in the Under Armor Association league.