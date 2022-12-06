Syracuse basketball leads Oakland late 1st half, but the Grizzlies are hanging around

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 6 pm Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

First half

3:32 remaining: Syracuse 31, Oakland 24

Edwards finally gets another touch down low.

The Chris Bell brings the crowd to its feet with a poster dunk on Will Shepherd. That was nice.

Bell took his first free throw of the season (and missed). Bell then throws it away, as Mintz runs into the scorer’s table near the Oakland bench.

Watts is fouled at the other end but misses both free throws. The two teams are a combined 1-for-6 at the line. Watts then with a strong take but is called for an Offensive foul.

Syracuse up seven.

Edwards has 10 points and five rebounds. He has not missed from the field.

5:30 remaining: Syracuse 27, Oakland 24

Chris Bell hits a spot-up 3 with no defender in his face.

Bell has two more open looks from 3, but both roll out.

Both teams are a combined 4-for-20 here under 6 minutes remaining in the first half.

8:29 remaining: Syracuse 24, Oakland 21

Chris Conway sets up in the high post and hits the jumper. The Grizzlies are keeping pace.

Then Rocket Watts hits a 3 to give Oakland a one-point lead.

Townsend hits a tough layup at the rim after a 3 by Joe Girard.

Townsend again answers a basket by Edwards. Townsend is 7-for-9 for 14 points midway through the first half.

Five Orange players have scored after the jumper by Williams. Edwards has a team-high eight points.

Taylor getting most of the minutes at the 3 after Bell goes to the bench earlier in the half.

Girard hits a pull-up jump shot from the right elbow.

14:27 remaining: Syracuse 13, Oakland 10

We’ve got a good pace early on.

Syracuse hit 6-of-9 shots to open the game.

Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard open the game with a pair of baskets

Oakland storms back with an emphatic dunk by Keaton Hervey in the open court.

Justin Taylor, in the game for Chris Bell, hits a corner 3.

Trey Townsend answers with a jumper, plus the foul. He misses the free throw. Townsend gets a couple more baskets, and he’s up to an early eight points.

Nice touch pass from Benny Williams to Edwards for an easy dunk.

Judah Mintz knocks down a jumper.

Pregame

Syracuse opens a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Oakland Grizzlies.

The two longest-tenured coaches in Division I men’s basketball will be on the sidelines for this one: Jim Boeheim is in his 47th season at Syracuse, and Greg Kampe is in his 38th season with the Grizzlies.

And, in case you were wondering, Oakland is located in Michigan — not the West Coast.

Coming off a one-point win at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, the Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) has a path to create some separation in the win-loss record.

Its schedule during this six-game homestand: Oakland, Georgetown, Monmouth, Cornell, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Then it travels to winless Louisville.

That’s a long runway of pedestrian — at best — basketball teams.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards is coming off a 22-point, 16-rebound outing at Notre Dame. He’s on quite a rebounding binge over the last three games and has an opportunity for another big night against an Oakland team that has just one player taller than 6-foot-6.

