Syracuse basketball lands first official visit in 2024 class, from 4-star guard

Elijah Moore, a Lethal shooting guard who has soared up the national rankings in the 2024 cycle lately, has said more than once in recent interviews that he was going to take an official visit to Syracuse basketball at some point.

We now know when that official visit will occur for the 6-foot-4 Moore, a four-star prospect from New York City who is hands-down one of the top long-range shooters in his class.

As reported by Mike Waters of Syracuse.com via Twitter, the top-100 Moore is expected to make an official visit to the Orange on October 14 to October 15.

Syracuse will host Elijah Moore; a Class of ’24 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes HS in the Bronx, for an official visit on Oct. 14-15. — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) October 7, 2022

This is a highly encouraging development as it relates to the ‘Cuse in Moore’s recruiting process. To my knowledge, this will also be the first official visit taken by a 2024 target to the Hill.

Syracuse basketball will soon host four-star guard Elijah Moore on an official visit.

In several recent interviews with national recruiting analysts and journalists, Moore has said that his relationship with the Orange coaching staff continues to strengthen.

He was on the ‘Cuse campus in late August for an unofficial visit to attend the team’s annual Elite Camp. But Syracuse basketball coaches Landing an official visit from Moore, to me, suggests that this young man has high interest in the Orange.

The ‘Cuse offered Moore this past April. He shined on the AAU circuit this spring and summer for the Bronx, NY-based Wiz Kids in the Adidas league.

As such, Moore has seen his 2024 national rankings rise significantly. And with college coaches being able to initiate direct contact with prospects in this cycle since mid-June, Moore has seen his recruitment heat up on a national scale.

Besides Syracuse basketball, to date, his offer sheet includes Oklahoma State, Alabama, California, Seton Hall, Xavier, Connecticut, St. John’s, VCU, Mississippi State, Bryant, Temple, Saint Peter’s, Columbia, Fordham, Saint Joseph’s and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Others, such as Villanova, Oregon, Miami and Oklahoma, are showing interest in Moore, according to media reports. He is a junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY, a team that will seriously contend for a top-25 national ranking during the 2022-23 stanza.

Moore recently vaulted into the top 75 across the country in his class, per both Rivals.com and 247Sports. I still think that he is underrated in the 2024 cycle, but a strong junior term at Cardinal Hayes should bump up Moore’s national rankings even higher.

Speaking of Cardinal Hayes, the Cardinals will participate in a loaded annual showcase in December, according to a recently disclosed announcement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

From December 7 to December 10 of this year, Cardinal Hayes will be among numerous top-flight high schools and prep teams that are scheduled to compete in the 2022 Hoophall West at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

I’m really, really pumped that Elijah Moore is about to travel to Central New York for an official visit. He’s headed to the Hill during the same weekend that top-25 Syracuse football will Clash against nationally ranked NC State at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Hopefully, the Orange will come out with a win, and Moore will get to witness a boisterous and crazy loud ‘Cuse fan base inside the Dome.