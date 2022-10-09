Syracuse basketball has offered the 6-foot-7, 4-star point guard from Canada

Syracuse basketball coaches have offered a Scholarship to 2024 four-star point guard Jalik Dunkley from Canada, according to a recruiting service and a recent media report.

Recruiting Web sites list Dunkley as either a point guard or a small forward. On his Twitter page, Dunkley says that he is a 6-foot-7 point guard in the 2024 class.

Dunkley is a junior who attends Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario. On the AAU circuit, he runs with the Toronto-based Bounce Elite in Nike’s EYBL league.

Multiple recruiting services rate Dunkley as a top-100 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Syracuse basketball has gotten into the recruiting mix for four-star PG Jalik Dunkley.

Under his bio on Rivals.com, Dunkley’s list of Scholarship offers includes the Orange, along with Washington State, Pittsburgh and Rhode Island. Rivals.com says that Dunkley is also receiving interest from Arizona and Mississippi State.

Dunkley echoed those offers and interest in a recent interview with national analyst Patrick O’Brien on phenomhoopreport.com. Additionally, Dunkley told O’Brien that he has garnered interest from the NBA G League.

I’m getting the sense that Dunkley’s recruitment is just beginning to pick up steam. Having an offer from the ‘Cuse and interest from Arizona is certainly impressive, and I’d imagine more suitors across college basketball will soon begin vying for Dunkley.

When I penned this column, Rivals.com had ranked Dunkley as four stars and No. 76 overall in the 2024 class. At the time of this writing, the industry-generated 247Sports Composite put Dunkley as four stars, No. 97 overall, No. 26 at small forward and No. 1 in Ontario within the junior cycle.

Over the summer, Scouting service Phenom Hoops watched Dunkley compete for Bounce Elite. O’Brien wrote in part that this Syracuse basketball recruiting target “had such a strong feel for the game, impacting the floor as a big guard, finding ways to get downhill and create for himself or others, as well as his ability to finish over defenders.”

Without question, Dunkley’s height and length at 6-foot-7 would be well-suited for the top of the Orange’s zone defense. An extremely Athletic player, Dunkley told O’Brien that he has been working hard to become an effective and precise three-level scorer.

“My shot is more consistent on and off the dribble, and I have grown as a leader as I am more vocal, hold my teammates accountable, and show up for them every day,” Dunkley said.

He said that he plans on setting up some campus visits soon, and I’m hopeful that Dunkley will end up making a trip to Central New York. We’ll continue to follow his recruiting process moving forward.