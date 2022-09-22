Syracuse basketball has interest in tough big man ‘with some nasty in him’

Syracuse basketball Hosted numerous Talented prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles at the team’s annual Elite Camp, which took place in late August.

One of those participants is a high-school prospect whom I’m really intrigued with, and he is 2025 power forward/center Ben Winker from St. Louis.

To date, I don’t believe that the Orange coaching staff has offered a Scholarship to the 6-foot-10 power forward/center, but I do get the sense that the ‘Cuse is showing a good amount of interest in Winker.

He is entering his sophomore season at the Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, and on the AAU circuit Winker suits up for the St. Louis-based Gateway Basketball Club in the Under Armor Association league.

It appears that Syracuse basketball is taking a close look at 2025 big man Ben Winker.

Besides his competing in the recent ‘Cuse Elite Camp, Winker recently checked out the Orange campus on an Unofficial visit. Per his Twitter page, Winker got a tour of the team’s Melo Center from Syracuse basketball associate head Coach Adrian Autry.

According to his Twitter account, Winker in August also makes trips to schools such as NC State, North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest.

His recruiting process is just getting going, but as he continues to shine in AAU ball and for his prep-school squad, I’m sure that Winker will arrive in the 2025 national rankings and see his offer sheet pick up steam, particularly once the contact period for this cycle opens up in mid-June of next year.

In recent months, I’ve come across a bunch of encouraging comments from national analysts and scouts on social media as it relates to Winker’s skill set.

Experts say he has a soft touch around the rim with both hands, his jump-shot continues to improve in the mid-range area, he runs the floor well for a player of his size, and he’s proficient at protecting the rim on defense.

This quote on Twitter from Elite Amateur Sports Scouting Analyst Tyler Coleman in April resonated with me. “The one thing people will realize quickly is Ben Winker is tough with some nasty in him.”

2025 – 6’10: Ben Winker is going to be really good does some things well for a young big already, runs the floor, keeps the ball high and can protect the rim. The one thing people will realize quickly is Ben Winker is tough with some nasty in him. @BenWinker2025 https://t.co/RYRKn9GJ8D — Tyler Coleman (@TColeman_1) April 4, 2022

To date, Syracuse basketball has offered several prospects in the 2025 class. They include four-star guard Jerry Easter II from the Emmanuel Christian School in Toledo, Ohio, four-star guard/wing Efeosa Oliogu with the United Scholastic Academy in Toronto, and four-star combo guard Darius Adams, who attends Manasquan High School in Manasquan, NJ