Syracuse basketball has interest in Carmelo Anthony’s son, a 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball coaches are showing interest in 2025 four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony from New York City, who is the son of Orange Legend and long-time NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

The 6-foot-3 Kiyan Anthony detailed the ‘Cuse interest and updated his recruitment to date in a recent interview with 247Sports national Analyst Dushawn London.

First and foremost, I’m super stoked that Syracuse basketball is displaying interest in Anthony, who is a sophomore at the famed Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, NY

As we noted in another recent column on Anthony, when 247Sports published its Inaugural set of national rankings for his class, Anthony arrived as four stars, No. 62 across the country, No. 13 at shooting guard and No. 3 in the state of New York.

Syracuse basketball coaches are taking a close look at Carmelo Anthony’s son.

During the most recent AAU circuit, Kiyan Anthony played for the Baltimore-based Team Melo in Nike’s EYBL league. Christ the King, as we’ve noted on several occasions lately, is poised to contend for a top-25 national ranking in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

According to recruiting services and the 247Sports story, Anthony holds early Scholarship offers from Memphis, Bryant and George Mason.

Anthony told London that college teams showing interest in him include Syracuse basketball, Penn State, St. John’s, Morgan State and others.

It’s extremely early in Anthony’s recruiting process. College coaches aren’t allowed to initiate direct contact with 2025 prospects until mid-June of 2023, so in the months ahead, I’m sure the number of suitors for Anthony will significantly expand.

In the 247Sports piece, when discussing the ‘Cuse, Anthony said, “Syracuse is a big one for me because of my Dad. They set the foundation over there so I won’t go wrong if I went there. My options are really open though since I’m only a sophomore.”

I like that mindset of this young man. For the Orange fan base, we obviously would love to see Anthony strongly consider suiting up for the ‘Cuse down the line. At the same time, if he wanted to carve out his own path, I’d totally respect that, too.

Carmelo Anthony, as we all know, helped guide Syracuse basketball to the program’s only national championship in 2003. If his son attended Syracuse University, I’d imagine that such a decision would come with some added pressure.

In any event, we’ll obviously continue to closely monitor Kiyan Anthony’s recruitment. I’ll be interested to see whether the Orange ends up offering a Scholarship to this Talented 2025 shooting guard.