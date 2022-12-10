Syracuse basketball has built its own cushy lead vs. Georgetown early in the 2nd half

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 pm Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will air on ABC.

See in-game team and individual stats here.

Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Georgetown to see the latest updates

Second half

Edwards closes out on another corner 3 for his fifth block of the game. Jesse, the ACC’s leader in blocks, has 18 points and five rebounds to go along with five blocks.

Wahab has fouled out with 4:38 remaining in the second half. That’s a big loss for the Hoyas Underneath with Edwards roaming with three fouls.

4:56 remaining: Syracuse 65, Georgetown 57

Big applause for Ajak as he comes off the court with four fouls. He has five points, five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes. SU has its starting five on the court.

Nice save by Williams to find Edwards, then his shot is sent into the SU bench by Akok and Wahab.

Shot-clock violation for SU as Edwards has poked it away with 1 second showing on the shot clock.

Williams with an emphatic jam on the feed by Mintz, who pulls Akok out on the shot fake.

The Hoyas are within seven after Williams can’t convert a second big dunk.

Mintz coasts into the lane. for a layup. He’s got 11 points and nine assists.

Girard Misses a 3 launched early in the possession trying to juice the crowd.

Mintz is called for a foul going for a loose ball, and Spears hits both foul shots.

Mintz responds by attacking the rim and earning a pair of free throws.

8:38 remaining: Syracuse 60, Georgetown 50

Edwards hits a jump hook from the right block. He’s 9-for-11 from the field and is playing with three fouls.

Benny Williams with a bad pass to Ajak, who has to jump on a loose ball before Torrence calls timeout. Boeheim not pleased with his starting forward’s decision there.

Edwards draws a fourth foul on Wahab. He and Murray each have four fouls. Edwards has been too much for the Hoyas today.

Georgetown has missed its last nine 3s after a 4-for-8 start.

11:32 remaining: Syracuse 58, Georgetown 49

Edwards is back in the game and misses a running shot looping across the lane.

Georgetown turns it over on a traveling call trailing by eight. The Hoyas’ self-inflicted mistakes costing it here this afternoon. They have 12 turnovers.

Edwards uses the glass to push the lead back up to double figures. Then Edwards comes up with his fourth block closing out on the corner 3.

Drive at the top of the key Lofts one to Edwards Underneath for an easy layin. Edwards finished in the air. He’s up to 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Ajak is going back to the free-throw line, drawing a defender in the air on the fake. He makes both free throws and is up to five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Spears hits a pull-up jumper, plus the foul.

Under 12-minute timeout.

15:46 remaining: Syracuse 52, Georgetown 40

Edwards comes across to swat away Wahab’s shot. Chris Bell looks like he got away with a flop right before the block.

Primo Spears finishes in the lane to cut the deficit with 12.

Bell is coming out of the game after throwing a pass away that Edwards never saw coming setting a screen for Girard. Taylor in the game. Drive in for Benny, too.

Murray hits a mid-range jumper on the right wing.

Now SU turns it over on a 10-second violation.

Georgetown gives it right back. Heath tries a Reckless bounce pass from the high-post that goes out of bounds.

Mintz is having a nice game sharing the basketball. He finds Edwards for another dunk. Now Edwards gets called for his third foul at the other end with 15:46 remaining.

Mintz has nine points and eight assists to just one turnover.

Edwards out of the game with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Just two boards for Edwards on a day the Orange is shooting 56% from the field.

18:42 remaining: Syracuse 50, Georgetown 34

Mintz finds Edwards on the pick-and-roll and he finishes underneath. Edwards has 10 points. Syracuse opens up the largest lead of the game.

Mintz with another assist to Benny Williams. That’s a great look by Mintz who Drags the defense with him driving baseline and turning back upcourt before finding Williams alone underneath.

Syracuse leads 50-34 in the first minute of the second half.

Halftime: Syracuse 45, Georgetown 34

Syracuse dug out of an early 11-point deficit to lead Georgetown by the same margin at halftime.

The Orange outscored the Hoyas 39-17 over the last 14 minutes of the half, sparked by key reserves Symir Torrence, John Bol Ajak and Mounir Hima.

Joe Girard (12 points) and Judah Mintz (nine points, five assists, 5-for-5 at the FT line) carried the Orange through the end of the half, but it was Hima and Ajak who helped SU separate from the Hoyas with Jesse Edwards is on the bench with two first-half fouls.

SU has a 5-0 advantage in blocks, has forced nine Georgetown turnovers and is 9-for-9 at the free-throw line.

Syracuse closed the half on a 16-2 run.

First half

Technical foul called on Georgetown’s Wahab with 37.9 seconds remaining.

Girard hits both free throws, negating the high-low dunk on the previous possession.

Williams with a nice soft jumper in the paint.

1:11 remaining: Syracuse 41, Georgetown 30

Mintz deflects a pass from Spears and takes it hard to the bucket, finishing a tough layup, plus the free throw. That’s also three fouls on Murray.

Hima with another contested shot at one end, and Bell hits a spot-up 3.

Syracuse opens up a seven-point lead with less than 2 minutes to play in the half.

Akok misses a long jumper from the right wing. Mintz slows the pace, then hits Girard coming off a screen. He hits the 3 and is fouled for a four-point play.

Syracuse, once trailing by 11, now leads by 11.

3:28 remaining: Syracuse 31, Georgetown 30

Wahab with an Offensive rebounds sets up a second-chance opportunity. Heath sinks the 3.

Mintz draws the foul on a shot from just beyond the right elbow. Judah goes 2-for-2 at the line.

Syracuse is 0-for-7 from 3-point range to start the game. Mounir Hima tips in a Girard jumper that rattles out.

Akok goes unguarded running the baseline and Georgetown gets the lob behind the defense.

SU gets a transition layup from Girard to Mintz.

Hima swats away a shot, but Georgetown recovers and Heath hits another jumper.

Then JBA finds Hima from the high post for an easy dunk. Hima has four points, one rebound and one block in 5 minutes.

Ajak has lost his right sneaker. He just grabs at Spears to force a clock stoppage and get his shoe back.

SU’s bench is outscoring Georgetown, 9-0.

7:35 remaining: Syracuse 23, Georgetown 23

Torrence hits a jumper. He’s also got two assists. Girard checks in for Mintz with 10:51 remaining in the first half.

Girard hits the jumper out of the out of bounds play on a curl cut.

Georgetown Misses another 3. Syracuse takes its first lead of the game at 18-17 on Girard’s jumper off the bounce.

Tough jump hook by Wahab, plus the foul. The three-point play puts the Hoyas back in front.

John Bol Ajak completes the three-point play.

SU has gotten some nice contributions off the bench by Ajak and Torrence.

Nice floater driving the right alley by Heath, who completes the three-point play to knot the score at 23-23.

Edwards has two fouls at the 8-minute mark.

Syracuse has made seven of its last nine field goals.

11:50 remaining: Georgetown 17, Syracuse 12

Mintz slashes to the hoop and draws a foul to earn a pair of free throws. Mintz goes 2-for-2 at the line.

Edwards hits the short jumper in the paint after Mintz runs out of real estate. Spears Misses a 3. Edwards brings the crowd to its feet on a jam from Torrence. Edwards has eight points.

The Torrence/Mintz backcourt has given SU ​​a spark here Midway through the first half.

13:49 remaining: Georgetown 17, Syracuse 6

Symir Torrence into the game for Mintz before the game is 2 minutes old.

Spears with a transition putback. Georgetown opens up a 9-0 lead.

Benny Williams breaks the 3-minute scoring drought with a jumper.

The Hoyas lead by 10 after a 3 by Brandon Murray.

Justin Taylor in for Bell. Mintz in for Torrence.

Offensive foul called on Murray.

Edwards finishes strong Underneath before Qudus Wahab finishes Underneath over Taylor off the feed by Akok.

Edwards cleans up a Girard missed 3, but Georgetown, again, hits from 3 on the extra pass to Jay Heath in the corner. The Hoyas are 3-for-4 from deep. They are 7-for-10 shooting.

18:20 remaining: Georgetown 7, Syracuse 0

Primo Spears hits the opening shot from deep. Mintz misfires from beyond the arc.

Akok Akok finishes a dunk on a nice feed, and then he hits the turnaround jumper from 15 feet after another missed 3 by Chris Bell.

The Hoyas jump ahead 7-0, and Jim Boeheim calls timeout.

Pregame

There’s a nostalgic aura whenever Syracuse and Georgetown get together on the hardwood, even with both programs struggling to regain excellence in separate conferences.

Here’s this afternoon’s starting five:

G Judah Mintz

G Joe Girard

F Chris Bell

F Benny Williams

C Jesse Edwards

Georgetown, winless in 19 Big East games a season ago, won just one game since its 79-75 win against Syracuse in last year’s meeting on Dec. 11.

Both programs slogged through historically bad seasons. Georgetown finished 6-25. Syracuse suffered its first losing season in Jim Boeheim’s long tenure.

Since then, the two have taken different approaches to roster construction. Syracuse recruited six high school freshmen. Georgetown will start a lineup full of transfers.

The Orange has won two in a row, while the Hoyas are coming off a win against Siena on Wednesday night in which DC Residents were offered free admission to the game.

This game doesn’t carry the stakes of the Big East days.

Georgetown might not do anything to help SU’s tournament resume by March.

But it can provide another eyesore if SU stumbles.

MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’

See renderings of what new blue seats in JMA Wireless Dome might look like

ORANGE BASKETBALL FANS

Orange tickets | SU gear | 2022-23 streaming guide