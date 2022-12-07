Syracuse basketball gets a breather vs. Oakland, running away with a 95-66 win (final score, recap)

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 6 pm Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Final: Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

Syracuse gets a breather before its Rival comes to town, running away from Oakland on a night when a lot went right for just about everybody.

The Orange blitzed the Grizzlies with an 18-0 over the final 5+ minutes of the first half and never looked back.

Jesse Edwards didn’t miss a shot.

Joe Girard shot much better from the perimeter than he has in a while.

Maliq Brown and John Bol Ajak both provided Sparks at the forward spot: Ajak in the first half and Brown later on with the outcome well decided.

SU is 5-4 heading into Saturday’s always dramatic matchup with old Big East foe Georgetown.

Tip is scheduled for 1 pm, and the game will be televised on ABC.

Second half

4:44 remaining: Syracuse 93, Oakland 53

Torrence hits a pair of 3s. He’s up to 12 points.

Benny Williams slams home a miss.

It’s a feel good night before the Hoyas come to town.

Jim Boeheim Clears his bench.

The walk-ons will try to hit 100.

7:33 remaining: Syracuse 79, Oakland 46

Torrence with a short jumper on the baseline.

Hima with a block to start the fastbreak. Copeland can’t finish at the rim, but Brown with a putback dunk. SU has doubled up Oakland here Midway through the second half.

Maliq Brown has eight points and five rebounds in 6 minutes.

Jalen Moore hits back-to-back 3s.

Fastbreak opportunity for the Orange: Copeland gives it up to Williams who gives it up to Brown for the dunk.

11:17 remaining: Syracuse 68, Oakland 35

Maliq Brown and Quadir Copeland check into the game, joining Mintz, Torrence and Hima. Edwards, sitting at the far end of the bench, is done for the night.

Brown finishes underneath, and the Orange lead is up to 30. Brown then rebounds a miss by Hima and finishes underneath.

Nice look Underneath by Copeland, but Williams can’t convert.

Brown and Williams get layups, and the Orange has what is without a doubt its most comfortable win of the season.

SU is on an 8-0 scoring run over the last 2+ minutes.

Copeland has certainly been active in his time on the court tonight. He wildly threw up a shot after losing his balance on a take to the basket. He missed a 3, then committed a hard foul on Jalen Moore trying to get back on defense.

15:40 remaining: Syracuse 60, Oakland 31

Nice look by Ajak to Symir Torrence for an easy layup.

Mounir Hima is on the floor.

Rolling through some lines tonight:

Girard: 18 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting

Edwards: 18 points and seven boards on 9-for-9 shooting

Mintz: 10 points and five assists.

17:59 remaining: Syracuse 53, Oakland 29

Mintz gets to the line and sinks a pair of free throws.

Trey Townsend completes a three-point play, and he’s at 17 tonight. Townsend entered the game averaging 16 points per game.

Edwards with a block at one end and then Girard lobs it up to him for a big slam on the fast break. Jesse is 8-for-8 from the field.

Halftime: Syracuse 45, Oakland 24

Syracuse closed the first half on an 18-0 scoring run to pull away from Oakland.

Oakland trailed by just three on a layup by Keaton Hervey at the 6:23 mark of the first half before the Orange defense clamped down. It cut off passing lanes, got its hands on passes and closed out on perimeter shots.

John Bol Ajak continues to be part of the rotation. They closed the half with a basket, six rebounds and three assists in just 8 minutes.

It’s a get-right game for the Orange forwards, who have combined for 13 rebounds against an undersized opponent.

Seniors Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combined for 27 points. They were the only players to play all 20 minutes in the first half.

First half

Knockdown 3 for Girard, and he matches Edwards at 10 points in the first half.

Syracuse starting to lock down defensively. A Steal leads to a transition chance, but Girard tries to lob one to Mintz and it goes out of bounds.

Taylor with a close out to contest a 3, and then Girard hits a 3 at the other end.

The Orange pulling away here late in the first half. Edwards with a strong take down to push the lead up to 15.

SU has an 18-0 run over the last 5+ minutes to end the half. Mintz capped it with a fastbreak layup at the buzzer.

Oakland is 1-for-13 from distance.

3:32 remaining: Syracuse 31, Oakland 24

Edwards finally gets another touch down low.

The Chris Bell brings the crowd to its feet with a poster dunk on Will Shepherd. That was nice.

Bell took his first free throw of the season (and missed). Bell then throws it away, as Mintz runs into the scorer’s table near the Oakland bench.

Watts is fouled at the other end but misses both free throws. The two teams are a combined 1-for-6 at the line. Watts then with a strong take but is called for an Offensive foul.

Syracuse up seven.

Edwards has 10 points and five rebounds. He has not missed from the field.

5:30 remaining: Syracuse 27, Oakland 24

Chris Bell hits a spot-up 3 with no defender in his face.

Bell has two more open looks from 3, but both roll out.

Both teams are a combined 4-for-20 here under 6 minutes remaining in the first half.

8:29 remaining: Syracuse 24, Oakland 21

Chris Conway sets up in the high post and hits the jumper. The Grizzlies are keeping pace.

Then Rocket Watts hits a 3 to give Oakland a one-point lead.

Townsend hits a tough layup at the rim after a 3 by Joe Girard.

Townsend again answers a basket by Edwards. Townsend is 7-for-9 for 14 points midway through the first half.

Five Orange players have scored after the jumper by Williams. Edwards has a team-high eight points.

Taylor getting most of the minutes at the 3 after Bell goes to the bench earlier in the half.

Girard hits a pull-up jump shot from the right elbow.

14:27 remaining: Syracuse 13, Oakland 10

We’ve got a good pace early on.

Syracuse hit 6-of-9 shots to open the game.

Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard open the game with a pair of baskets

Oakland storms back with an emphatic dunk by Keaton Hervey in the open court.

Justin Taylor, in the game for Chris Bell, hits a corner 3.

Trey Townsend answers with a jumper, plus the foul. He misses the free throw. Townsend gets a couple more baskets, and he’s up to an early eight points.

Nice touch pass from Benny Williams to Edwards for an easy dunk.

Judah Mintz knocks down a jumper.

Pregame

Syracuse opens a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Oakland Grizzlies.

The two longest-tenured coaches in Division I men’s basketball will be on the sidelines for this one: Jim Boeheim is in his 47th season at Syracuse, and Greg Kampe is in his 38th season with the Grizzlies.

And, in case you were wondering, Oakland is located in Michigan — not the West Coast.

Coming off a one-point win at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, the Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) has a path to create some separation in the win-loss record.

Its schedule during this six-game homestand: Oakland, Georgetown, Monmouth, Cornell, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Then it travels to winless Louisville.

That’s a long runway of pedestrian — at best — basketball teams.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards is coming off a 22-point, 16-rebound outing at Notre Dame. He’s on quite a rebounding binge over the last three games and has an opportunity for another big night against an Oakland team that has just one player taller than 6-foot-6.

