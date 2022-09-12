Syracuse basketball fits play-style of elite NYC guard, who eyes official visit

For my money, Syracuse basketball 2024 recruiting target Elijah Moore, a Lethal shooting guard, is poised to make a big move in the national rankings for his class sooner rather than later.

Several national recruiting analysts and scouts have echoed that sentiment lately. The 6-foot-4 Moore, offered a Scholarship by the Orange in April, is just outside the top 100, per Rivals.com.

But based on his performances this spring and summer for a New York City AAU program, Moore is likely to emerge in the top 50 to 75, in my humble opinion.

His offer sheet, which is steadily growing, should pick up more steam given that college coaches could start making direct contact with 2024 prospects in mid-June.

Syracuse basketball is recruiting 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore hard.

In late August, Moore took an unofficial visit to the Hill to participate in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp. He said in a recent interview with SyracuseOnSI Publisher Mike McAllister that the camp went well.

Moore continues to build strong relationships with ‘Cuse coaches, and McAllister wrote that this Syracuse basketball prospect plans to make an official visit to the team during the upcoming season.

In recent months, Moore was a stand-out for the Bronx, NY-based Wiz Kids in the Adidas league, and he is Entering his junior season at one of the best high-school squads out there, Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx , NY

Beyond Syracuse basketball, Moore’s offer list includes Seton Hall, Xavier, Connecticut, St. John’s, VCU, Mississippi State, Bryant, Temple, Saint Peter’s, Columbia, Fordham, Saint Joseph’s and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Per media reports and other resources, I’ve seen numerous other teams possibly showing interest in Moore, such as Kansas, UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Penn State and California.

Moore recently told high-school hoops writer Zach Smart that among the teams currently recruiting him the hardest are Syracuse basketball, UConn and Mississippi State.

In a recent interview with 247Sports national Analyst Dushawn London, Moore said in part about the Orange, “Play style at the next level is something I talk about a lot with my dad and Syracuse fits mine.”

Following the team’s recently held Elite Camp, Moore said his interest level in the ‘Cuse remains high, according to the SyracuseOnSI story. “I’m really excited about where things can go with them.”

As we’ve documented a ton of late, Syracuse basketball coaches have extended a bunch of Scholarship offers to players in the 2024 class.

Without question, some of them are currently rated higher than Moore, but I think that could change in the near future. He’s vastly underrated, and I’m not the only person saying that these days.

I’m really high on Elijah Moore, for his shooting abilities and many other positive attributes within his skill-set.