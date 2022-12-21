Syracuse Basketball Falls to Pittsburgh in the Dome

Pittsburgh was hot from the outside, and survived a late Syracuse Rally as the Panthers pulled off an 84-82 win inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night. The loss snaps a five game winning streak for the Orange and drops SU to 8-5 (1-1) on the season. Pitts improves to 9-4 (2-0). Next up for Syracuse is Boston College in the Dome on New Years’ Eve.

Pittsburgh made 10 of its 21 three point attempts in the first half as the Panthers controlled the action to take a 41-33 lead into halftime. The lead ballooned to as much as 20 in the second half. Syracuse tried to use the press to get back in, but every time the Orange looked to make a run, the Panthers would hit a big shot or two to quell Syracuse’s push.

