Syracuse Basketball Falls to Pittsburgh in the Dome

Pittsburgh was hot from the outside, and survived a late Syracuse Rally as the Panthers pulled off an 84-82 win inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night. The loss snaps a five game winning streak for the Orange and drops SU to 8-5 (1-1) on the season. Pitts improves to 9-4 (2-0). Next up for Syracuse is Boston College in the Dome on New Years’ Eve.

Pittsburgh made 10 of its 21 three point attempts in the first half as the Panthers controlled the action to take a 41-33 lead into halftime. The lead ballooned to as much as 20 in the second half. Syracuse tried to use the press to get back in, but every time the Orange looked to make a run, the Panthers would hit a big shot or two to quell Syracuse’s push.

Syracuse, though, would use that pressure to spark a run in the final few minutes to cut the lead to one and have the ball with a chance to win with 17 seconds left. Judah Mintz would turn it over trying to get the ball to Edwards in the post. After Pitt made one of two free throws, Syracuse had the ball down two with six seconds left.

Syracuse struggled to make outside shots all night, making just 3-19 from beyond the arc. Joe Girard and Chris Bell, in particular, were cold, going just 1-11 from deep combined.

Judah Mintz was one of the few bright spots for Syracuse, scoring a team high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jesse Edwards battled foul trouble for most of the night, and finished with eight points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Quadir Copeland was a huge spark down the stretch, scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots in 12 minutes of action.

Scroll to Continue

Pitt was led by Nelly Cummings and Blake Hinson. Cummings scored 22 points including going 6-11 from beyond the arc to go along with six assists. Hinson had 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF