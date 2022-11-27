Syracuse basketball falls to Bryant, 73-72 on a last-second shot in an ejection-filled game

Syracuse, NY ― In a game marred by a melee and multiple ejections, the Bryant Bulldogs defeated the Syracuse Orange, 73-72, in a game that turned into a back-and-forth thriller down the stretch.

Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock scored on a floater over the outstretched arm of Syracuse center Peter Carey after a length-of-the-court run in the game’s final seconds. The ball bounced around the rim and fell through the net with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 13 points after halftime, but the Orange rallied behind center Jesse Edwards and freshman Justin Taylor.

Edwards gave Syracuse its first lead of the game, 61-60, on a putback with three-and-a-half minutes remaining. But the SU center fouled out of the game on Bryant’s next possession. Edwards finished with 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s next five points to take a 65-61 lead.

But Syracuse came back, taking a 72-71 lead on Joe Girard’s free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs inbounded to Gross-Bullock who pushed the ball over halfcourt and kept going into the lane for the game-winner.

Taylor, the SU freshman who didn’t play at all in SU’s recent game against St. John’s on Tuesday in Brooklyn, came off the bench and scored 25 points.

Edwards had to play through foul trouble as the Orange tried to rally. Edwards picked up his third foul just before Halftime and committed his fourth foul with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game.

A bench-clearing scrum that took place midway through the first half impacted and overshadowed the game. The incident resulted in one Syracuse player, three Bryant players, two assistants from each team plus SU’s director of basketball operations being ejected from the game.

The play started with Syracuse guard Judah Mintz committing a charging foul with 7:35 left in the game. Mintz’ foot got caught up with a Bryant defender on the floor.

Mintz slapped at Bryant guard Doug Edert, who responded by slapping Mintz on the side of the head from behind.

Edert’s slap sparked the melee with Syracuse forward John Bol Ajak charging after the Bryant guard. Bryant players and coaches left their bench with players Barking at each other and trying to get at each other until the referees restored order.

After a lengthy video review, the referees hit Mintz and Edert with technicals and ejected both players. In addition, Bryant players Kvonn Cramer, a backup forward, and Tyler Brelsford, a rarely-used guard, were both ejected for leaving the team bench.

Also, Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin, along with SU’s director of basketball operations Pete Corasaniti, were ejected. So was Bryant Assistant Phil Martelli Jr. and Chris Cole.

While Edert is an excellent 3-point shooter who gained fame for his role in Saint Peter’s run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last year, Syracuse took a bigger loss with Mintz’s ejection. Mintz, a freshman, has taken over at the point this season. His ejection left Syracuse with just Joe Girard and backup Symir Torrence in the backcourt.

Bryant led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Syracuse climbed back to within four points on Taylor’s Offensive rebound and putback, which cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 56-52 with just over 7 minutes remaining.

Girard struggled for the second-straight game. The senior guard scored just four points in SU’s overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday and managed just five points against Bryant.

