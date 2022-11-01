Syracuse basketball exhibition vs. Southern New Hampshire: Live score, updates

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game at 7 pm Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra.

See in-game team and individual stats here.

Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Southern New Hampshire to see the latest updates

First half

Timeout at 15:30: Syracuse 9, SNH 4.

Judah Mintz has four points early for the Orange. Syracuse is shooting 3-of-8 overall.

Pregame

We’ll be taking you through the action as Syracuse plays its second of two preseason exhibition games Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.

It’s the final tune-up before the regular season gets underway Monday night against Lehigh.

Here’s tonight’s starting lineup:

Judah Mintz

Joe Girard

Chris Bell

Benny Williams

Jesse Edwards

Syracuse freshman Chris Bell with some warmup 3s. pic.twitter.com/wfL5jbYyeN — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) November 1, 2022

So how tall is Mounir Hima? Really stable. pic.twitter.com/coUGHzXhjL — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) November 1, 2022

