Syracuse basketball exhibition vs. Southern New Hampshire: Live score, updates

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game at 7 pm Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra.
First half
Timeout at 15:30: Syracuse 9, SNH 4.
Judah Mintz has four points early for the Orange. Syracuse is shooting 3-of-8 overall.
Pregame
We’ll be taking you through the action as Syracuse plays its second of two preseason exhibition games Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.
It’s the final tune-up before the regular season gets underway Monday night against Lehigh.
Here’s tonight’s starting lineup:
- Judah Mintz
- Joe Girard
- Chris Bell
- Benny Williams
- Jesse Edwards
