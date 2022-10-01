Syracuse basketball Doles out another offer to Talented 4-star from Philly

Not too long ago, we noted that Syracuse basketball coaches were reportedly showing interest in fast-rising 2024 guard Jalil Bethea from the Philadelphia Metropolitan area, according to recruiting services.

That interest has turned into a Scholarship offer by the Orange coaching staff to the four-star Bethea, the 6-foot-4 guard in the junior class recently disclosed via Twitter.

Bethea, a top-100 national prospect in his cycle, attends Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa. In grassroots basketball, they run with the Philadelphia-based Team Final in Nike’s EYBL league.

When the EYBL held its season-ending Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, SC, this past July, Bethea was praised by numerous national recruiting analysts and scouts for his performances for the Team Final.

Syracuse basketball faces stiff competition for 2024 four-star guard Jalil Bethea.

According to recruiting Web sites, Bethea’s offer sheet is approaching 20 high-major programs, and he continues to pile up offers from an impressive range of suitors.

Besides the ‘Cuse, his offers include Villanova, UCLA, Seton Hall, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, VCU, Mississippi State, Fairfield, Bryant, Saint Joseph’s, Jacksonville, Albany, Temple, Mount St. Mary’s, Radford and Robert Morris.

Experts say that Bethea is proficient with his perimeter jumper. He has a high basketball IQ, handles the rock well, focuses on facilitating for his teammates, is a solid defender, and also possesses a keen sense to make plays and create scoring opportunities for himself, analysts and Scouts say.

When the 247Sports recruiting service recently refreshed its national rankings for the 2024 class, Bethea checked in as four stars, No. 80 overall, No. 17 at shooting guard and No. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Bethea is not the first Philadelphia-area prospect whom the Orange has offered in the junior cycle. Syracuse basketball offered 2024 four-star point guard Robert Wright III last March as well as 2024 four-star big man Thomas Sorber in late August.

Both Wright and Sorber also compete for Team Final. The 6-foot-1 Wright, out of Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, recently made a verbal commitment to Big 12 Conference Squad Baylor.

The 6-foot-9 Sorber, a physical power forward/center, is a junior at Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia. As we detailed in a separate recent piece, Sorber has recently seen his national rankings soar.

I’m excited that Syracuse basketball coaches have offered Bethea. We’ll continue to track his recruitment and Sorber’s as well.