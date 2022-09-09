Syracuse basketball 4-star, 5-star targets to battle for 2022-23 national title

Syracuse basketball four-star and five-star recruiting targets in several classes will suit up for high-school and prep-school teams this coming season that are significant contenders for a 2022-23 national championship as well as titles in their respective states.

High-school hoops Analyst and Scout Samad Hines recently published his updated preseason top-25 national rankings ahead of the 2022-23 term, and a handful of teams in these ratings boast rosters with Orange targets.

By and large, the players who I’ll be mentioning below own Scholarship offers from Syracuse basketball, although some at this point are receiving interest from the Orange coaching staff.

See which Syracuse basketball recruits are playing for squads in preseason national rankings.

Montverde Academy, No. 1

The Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., has proven arguably the nation’s No. 1 group for several years now. The Eagles captured the 2022 GEICO Nationals this past spring.

A member of the loaded 10-team National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (“NIBC”), the Montverde Academy line-up includes 2024 five-star big man Derik Queen.

The 6-foot-9 power forward landed a ‘Cuse offer last October. He will be a junior for the Montverde Academy in the 2022-23 stanza.

AZ Compass Prep School, No. 2

In the upcoming campaign, the AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., joins the NIBC.

A new addition to the Dragons roster in 2022-23 is 2024 five-star wing Vyctorius Miller. The 6-foot-5 Miller, according to recruiting services, holds an Orange offer.

In the off-season, he moved from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, Calif., to the AZ Compass Prep School for his junior season.

Link Academy, No. 3

The Link Academy in Branson, Mo., is the new home of 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who is rated a top-10 national prospect and the No. 1 point guard across the country in his class according to several recruiting services.

The 6-foot-1 Cadeau, offered by Syracuse basketball last November, transferred to the Lions for his junior year from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ

Camden High School, No. 9

One of the stars for Camden High School in Camden, NJ, is 2023 five-star point guard DJ Wagner, who is rated by some recruiting Web sites as the top-ranked prospect in this cycle.

While the 6-foot-3 Wagner, who picked up an Orange offer in August of 2021, has been pursued by ‘Cuse coaches for some period of time, the word from national analysts is that he’s likely to end up at either Kentucky or Louisville .

Christ the King Regional High School, No. 16

Okay, well, I had to include the famous Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, NY

I say this because a member of the Royals roster is 2025 shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, who is the son of Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony.

The 6-foot-3 Kiyan Anthony is entering his sophomore campaign at Christ the King. I wouldn’t pretend to know if the ‘Cuse has interest in him, but it would be cool if Syracuse basketball did.

Long Island Lutheran High School, No. 18

According to various media reports, the Orange has shown interest in Talented 2024 guard Keenan Emmanuel, a prolific scorer who has transferred to Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, NY, from the Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Conn.

The 6-foot-2 Emmanuel, who hails from Canada, will be a junior at Long Island Lutheran. The Crusaders, like AZ Compass Prep School, are a new addition to the NIBC.

Southern California Academy, No. 20

Just a few days ago, Syracuse basketball coaches offered a Scholarship to 2023 four-star big man Drew Fielder, who is a senior at the Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif.

The Orange is one of numerous suitors for the 6-foot-9 Fielder, a fast-rising power forward/center in the 2023 class who had himself a Monster AAU circuit this spring and summer.

Neumann-Goretti High School, No. 24

One of the stand-outs for Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia is 2024 four-star point guard Robert Wright III.

The 6-foot-1 Wright, in the 2021-22 campaign, helped lead Neumann-Goretti to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (“PIAA”) 4A state title.

Wright, offered by the ‘Cuse in March, is a priority recruit for Syracuse basketball in this class. They recently vaulted into the top 25, according to Rivals.com. In late August, Wright took an unofficial visit to the Hill to compete in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp.

Bishop Walsh School, No. 26

The Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md., which is an NIBC team, just missed the top 25, according to Hines.

But I wanted to include the Spartans here, because two players on the squad’s roster are ‘Cuse recruiting targets.

One is 2023 four-star player Mike Williams, a 6-foot-4 guard who was offered by Syracuse basketball at the end of July and plans to officially visit the Orange in mid-September.

The second ‘Cuse recruit, 2023 big man William Patterson, acquired a Syracuse basketball offer at the Orange’s recent Elite Camp. Patterson is a 7-foot power forward/center.