Syracuse Athletics State of the Union

SU fans! With 2023 only nine days old, this is an excellent time to wipe away all the Christmas and New Year’s eye boogers, prepare yourself for the dearth of college football that’ll be happening after Tonight (my money is on the Dawgs, but never rule a football team from Texas) and get back into the swing of things at work. I’ve laid out for you not only a (concise) recap of all (notable) 2022 SU Athletic happenings, how I feel about them, and a look ahead to 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button