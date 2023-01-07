Syracuse at Virginia: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Entering this weekend, the highest-ranked team in the ACC is 11th-ranked Virginia (10-2) as the Cavaliers welcome in legendary head Coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse (10-5). It has been a rocky start for the Cavaliers going 2-2 early on and coming off a heartbreaking loss in the final moments against a rising Pittsburgh team. They will look to bounce back today and not start a losing streak that will surely drop them down the rankings if the Orange are able to pull off the upset. The Cavaliers will lean on their stout defense, ranked 14th in the country, to get back on track.

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Cavaliers have struggled early in conference play, losing two of four games, including to a surging Pittsburgh team in a thriller.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have allowed more than 70 points once, and it happened in a game that they won. Their defense clamps down on opponents and gives them a chance to win every game as long as their offense follows along.

The Orange will need their trio of senior Joseph Girard (16.7 points), freshman Judah Mintz (15.8 points and 4.2 assists) and senior Jesse Edwards (13.9 points and 10.9 rebounds) to step up on the Offensive end to pull off the upset win in conference today.

