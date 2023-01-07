Syracuse at Virginia: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Entering this weekend, the highest-ranked team in the ACC is 11th-ranked Virginia (10-2) as the Cavaliers welcome in legendary head Coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse (10-5). It has been a rocky start for the Cavaliers going 2-2 early on and coming off a heartbreaking loss in the final moments against a rising Pittsburgh team. They will look to bounce back today and not start a losing streak that will surely drop them down the rankings if the Orange are able to pull off the upset. The Cavaliers will lean on their stout defense, ranked 14th in the country, to get back on track.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button