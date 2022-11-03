Symposium on ‘Modern Linguistics with reference to Urdu Literature’ – India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News

Aligarh : Linguists, grammarians and Philologists will discuss Urdu literature and linguistics in a day-long symposium on ‘Modern Linguistics with reference to Urdu Literature’ scheduled on November 5, organized by the Department of Linguistics, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Prof S Imtiaz Hasnain (Dean Faculty of Arts, Aligarh Muslim University) will preside over the Inaugural function which also features keynote address by Prof Khwaja Md Ekramuddin (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and speeches by the Chief Guest, Prof Anwar Pasha (Jawaharlal Nehru University) ; Special Guest, Prof Safdar Imam Qadri (Patliputra University) and Guest of Honour, Anupam Tiwari (Sahitya Akademi).

Dr Syed Mohd Anwar Alam (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Prof Mohd Ali Jauhar (Chairman, Department of Urdu, AMU), Prof Khateeb S. Mustafa (Former Faculty member, Department of Linguistics, AMU), Dr Akhlaque Ahan (Jawaharlal Nehru University ), Masood Ali Beg (AMU), Dr Abu Bakar Abbad (University of Delhi), Dr Aejaz Mohd Sheikh (University of Kashmir), Dr Abdul Hai (C M. College, Darbhanga), Waseem Ahamd Aleemi (Jamia Millia Islamia) will participate in it”, informed Prof MJ Warsi (Chairman, Department of Linguistics and Coordinator of the Symposium).