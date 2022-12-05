Sylacauga’s Catherine Price named All-County Volleyball Player of the Year; All-County teams Revealed
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The 2022 Talladega County teams of the year for volleyball have been announced as well as player and Coach of the year.
The All-County teams were separated by big and small schools.
The big school Player of the Year is Sylacauga’s Catherine Price, a sophomore outside setter for the Lady Aggies.
Coach of the Year went to Munford High School’s Destinee Briskey.
The 2022 Talladega All-County Team of the Year for big schools:
First Team
Erica Ogle – Lincoln
Payden Hopson – Lincoln
Haley Haynes – Lincoln
Kyleigh Hurst – Munford
Blair Darby – Munford
Anijah Gladden – Munford
Ja’Niya Garrett – Sylacauga
Mason Porch – Sylacauga
Makasia Crawford – Sylacauga
Cheyenne Gaddis – Talladega
Harmony Webb – Talladega
Honorable Mentions
Savannah Strong – Lincoln
Jazlin Mitchell – Lincoln
Ashtyn Bishop – Munford
Kaylyn Turner-Henderson – Munford
Ellie Jones – Munford
Mylie Stephens – Munford
Ashley Murphy – Sylacauga
Jemiah Wilson – Talladega
Trinity Webb—Talladega
For the small schools, Madilynn Albright of Fayetteville won Player of the Year and Winterboro’s Shernelia Townsend took home Coach of the Year.
The 2022 Talladega All-County Team of the Year for small schools:
First Team
Kennedy Merritt – Winterboro
Grace Moseley—Winterboro
Jahdyn Haynes – Childersburg
Kaylee Surles – Childersburg
Jamiyah Johnson – Talladega Co. Central
Tamisha Haromon – Talladega Co. Central
Aliyah Gaddis – BB Comer
Emma McCain – BB Comer
Carly Orlega – Alabama School for the Deaf (ASD)
Deshaun Wallace – ASD
Hevin Hurley – Fayetteville
Kenleigh McArthur – Fayetteville
Honorable Mentions
Kalea McKenzie – Winterboro
Ashlyn LaTaste – Childersburg
Emesha Jackson – Childersburg
Kamiya Ball – Talladega Co. Central
Haley Wheeler – BB Comer
Khaley Hallmon – BB Comer
Jaycee Tucker – ASD
Lily Tucker – ASD
Tusi Silas – ASD
Skyler Williams – Fayetteville
Sydney Nowland – Fayetteville
Ella Claire Chandler—Fayetteville
Madilynn McMinn – Fayetteville