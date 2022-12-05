Sylacauga’s Catherine Price named All-County Volleyball Player of the Year; All-County teams Revealed

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The 2022 Talladega County teams of the year for volleyball have been announced as well as player and Coach of the year.

The All-County teams were separated by big and small schools.

The big school Player of the Year is Sylacauga’s Catherine Price, a sophomore outside setter for the Lady Aggies.

Coach of the Year went to Munford High School’s Destinee Briskey.

The 2022 Talladega All-County Team of the Year for big schools:

First Team

Erica Ogle – Lincoln

Payden Hopson – Lincoln

Haley Haynes – Lincoln

Kyleigh Hurst – Munford

Blair Darby – Munford

Anijah Gladden – Munford

Ja’Niya Garrett – Sylacauga

Mason Porch – Sylacauga

Makasia Crawford – Sylacauga

Cheyenne Gaddis – Talladega

Harmony Webb – Talladega

Honorable Mentions

Savannah Strong – Lincoln

Jazlin Mitchell – Lincoln

Ashtyn Bishop – Munford

Kaylyn Turner-Henderson – Munford

Ellie Jones – Munford

Mylie Stephens – Munford

Ashley Murphy – Sylacauga

Jemiah Wilson – Talladega

Trinity Webb—Talladega

For the small schools, Madilynn Albright of Fayetteville won Player of the Year and Winterboro’s Shernelia Townsend took home Coach of the Year.

The 2022 Talladega All-County Team of the Year for small schools:

First Team

Kennedy Merritt – Winterboro

Grace Moseley—Winterboro

Jahdyn Haynes – Childersburg

Kaylee Surles – Childersburg

Jamiyah Johnson – Talladega Co. Central

Tamisha Haromon – Talladega Co. Central

Aliyah Gaddis – BB Comer

Emma McCain – BB Comer

Carly Orlega – Alabama School for the Deaf (ASD)

Deshaun Wallace – ASD

Hevin Hurley – Fayetteville

Kenleigh McArthur – Fayetteville

Honorable Mentions

Kalea McKenzie – Winterboro

Ashlyn LaTaste – Childersburg

Emesha Jackson – Childersburg

Kamiya Ball – Talladega Co. Central

Haley Wheeler – BB Comer

Khaley Hallmon – BB Comer

Jaycee Tucker – ASD

Lily Tucker – ASD

Tusi Silas – ASD

Skyler Williams – Fayetteville

Sydney Nowland – Fayetteville

Ella Claire Chandler—Fayetteville

Madilynn McMinn – Fayetteville