Syed Waliullah’s birth Centenary observed

Rajshahi University Bangla department and Bangla Samiti jointly organize a program to observe the birth Centenary of Syed Waliullah at the RU on Wednesday. — Press release

The birth Centenary of Ekushey Padak-winning novelist, short story Writer and playwright Syed Waliullah, often considered as one of the finest Writers in modern Bangla literature, was observed at a program held at Rajshahi University on Wednesday.

The RU Bangla Department and Bangla Samiti jointly organized the program at the Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Academic Building. It Featured discussion on the life and work of the novelist.

Syed Waliullah-researcher and Professor at Bangla language and literature department of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University AKM Shamsuddin Chowdhury presented a paper titled Waliullah Janmashatabarsha o Sampratik Waliullahcharchar Dhara at the program.

Poet and Professor Zulfikar Matin and Professor Shamima Hamid were present as discussants at the program, which was presided over by the RU Bangla department chairman Professor Shahid Iqbal.

Besides, Professor PM Shafiqul Islam, Professor Mahendranath Adhikari and Professor SA Haider were present at the program.

Professor Mizanur Rahman Khan delivered the welcome speech at the event.

AKM Shamsuddin Chowdhury said, ‘Syed Waliullah’s literary works have been translated into many languages ​​and published across the world. His works earned much acclaim after his death in the country.’

They said that many of Waliullah’s works remain unpublished.

‘After Lalsalu was included in the country’s textbook, it earned a wide readership. Besides, his other works have also been included in the textbooks abroad. But like Ekti Bicharaker Kahini, many works of Waliullah did not see the light of the day,’ mentioned Shamsuddin Chowdhury, adding, ‘I would like to mention that there is no complete Biography book on Syed Waliullah and no steps have been taken to promote Waliullah.’

Syed Waliullah was born on August 15, 1922 at Sholashahar in Chattogram to Syed Ahmadulla and Nasim Ara Khatun.

As his father was often transferred to different places, young Waliullah had the unique chance to travel across the then East Bengal and experience diverse cultures and people, based on which he created many of the characters of his novels and plays that are known for portraying social bigotries, misuse of religion and others.

Waliullah was drawn to literature when he was still a student at Feni High School. He edited a hand-written Magazine named Bhorer Alo at school. His first story Hathat Alor Jhalkani was published in a Magazine brought out by Dhaka College.

Syed Waliullah’s acclaimed debut novel Lalsalu was published in 1948, which his wife Anne Marie, whom he married in 1955, translated into French. It was later translated into English as Tree without Roots in 1967.

Besides, they enriched Bangla literature penning novels, namely Chander Amabasya and Kando Nadi Kando along with two collections of short stories entitled Nayanchara and Dui Tir o Anyanya Galpa. He also composed four plays titled Bahipir, Ujane Mrityu, Suranga and Tarabgabhabga.

He was awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1961, Adamjee Prize in 1965, Ekushey Padak posthumously in 1984 and others.

Bangla Academy introduced Syed Waliullah Literary Award in 2014 in memory of Syed Waliullah. The award recognizes the works of Expatriate Bangladeshi authors, writing in Bangla, English or any other language.

They passed away in Paris on October 10, 1971.