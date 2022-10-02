Sydney Successfully Hosted FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup

Sydney, Australia Hosted the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup from September 22 to October 1st, 2022. Twelve nations qualified and competed in the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

The FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is supported by the NSW Government through its major events and tourism agency, Destination NSW and the Office of Sport.

The USA earned their fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup title in Sydney after defeating China 83-61 in front of a sold-out Sydney Superdome.

A total of 15,895 spectators watched the top two nations compete in Women’s basketball.

In the day’s other match, Australia beat Canada 95-65 in the third place game.

USA star A’Ja Wilson was rewarded for her stellar performances by being named TISSOT MVP and headlining the Google All-Star Five. She was joined by USA teammate Breanna Stewart, China center Xu Han, Australian guard Steph Talbot and Canada’s Bridget Carleton.

Google All-Star Five 2022: A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Xu Han, Bridget Carleton and Steph Talbot

Google became FIBA’s first-ever Global Partner of Women’s Basketball and the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup.

According to the organizers, 145,519 fans attended the tournament – ​​the highest attendance in the history of the competition.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Final Standings

1. USA

2. China

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Belgium

6. Serbia

7. France

8. Puerto Rico

9. Japan

10. Korea

11. Mali

12. Bosnia and Herzegovina