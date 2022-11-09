Sydney Jaynes Signs with Tennessee Volleyball

Sydney Jaynes – a Consensus top-50 player in the country (PrepVolleyball.com No. 42 and PrepDig.com No. 43) – officially joined the Tennessee volleyball program on Wednesday and will enroll at Tennessee in January.

“I chose Tennessee because of the amazing coaching staff, the commitment of the team and the incredible support and tradition around Lady Vols Athletics,” Jaynes said.

Playable at libero and as an outside hitter, Jaynes hails from Northfield, Minnesota, and Northfield High School. She played club ball for Northern Lights out of Burnsville.

“Sydney is a player who we are really excited about because she is just such a great all-around player,” head Coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “Syd has spent time at both libero and outside hitter while having played high level volleyball her whole career. She can handle the ball and plays extremely intelligent. We are thrilled she will join us in January and get started with training right away.”

A finalist for Minnesota Ms. Volleyball Player of the Year, Jaynes led Northfield to a 27-4 record during her senior season. The Raiders were ranked as high as No. 1 in the state and No. 14 in the country during the year – finishing as Big 9 Conference Champions.

Jaynes is a two-time First Team All-State outside hitter who finished her high school career with 749 kills, 894 digs, 155 aces, 88 blocks and a .363 hitting percentage. This season against Rochester, she set a career-high with 18 kills on 20 attacks with zero errors.

With Northern Lights, her 2021 16-1s Squad took fifth at Open Nationals and ninth at AAU Nationals. Jaynes spent seven years playing for Northern Lights – the same club program that produced former player and current student assistant Ava Moes .

On the national scene, she has been selected to participate in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program as a libero on three occasions. Jaynes lists training with the NTDP in Anaheim, California, as the most exciting moment of her volleyball career.