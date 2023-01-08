Sydney Hilliard leaves Wisconsin basketball to focus on well being

Sydney Hilliard leaves Wisconsin basketball to focus on well being

MADISON – The Wisconsin Women’s basketball team, already thin on depth and experience, lost a key player Sunday.

Sydney Hilliard, a senior, left the team for personal reasons and will not return. This marks the second consecutive season the 5-foot-11 guard from Monroe did not finish the season due to personal reasons.

“I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well-being,” Hilliard said in a press release. “This was not a decision I took lightly and I am looking forward to earning my degree in the coming months and moving towards the next chapter of my life. The love and support of my family, friends, Badger teammates and coaches has meant the world to me and I’ll always be grateful to all of them.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button