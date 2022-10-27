Sydney Gilbertson goal lifts Rosemount over STMA in quarterfinals – Twin Cities

A core group of Seniors is playing their fourth year of varsity soccer for Rosemount.

Aspirations of the school’s first girls state soccer title remain thanks to a junior.

Sydney Gilbertson scored with 9:54 left and dominant Rosemount beat scrappy St. Michael-Albertville 2-1 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup Wednesday at Irondale High School.

“Our team is like a definition of a family, and I feel like everyone this year is so beyond close. It’s such a great environment to be around,” said Taylor Heimerl, who leads the team in scoring. “You wouldn’t be able to tell who the Juniors and Seniors are on the field because everyone is playing so great.”

With the win, second-seeded Rosemount will have a chance to get revenge for the lone blemish on its record.

The Irish (19-1-0) will face third-seeded Stillwater in the semifinals at 10 am on Nov. 2 at US Bank Stadium. The 17-2-0 Ponies, who beat Lakeville South 1-0 Tuesday, beat Rosemount 2-0 on Sept. 6.

In the state tournament for the third straight season, Rosemount finished third in 2019 and fourth in 2021. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 version.

This year the Irish are doing it with an offense that entered state play averaging more than four goals per game and a defense that allowed just four in its first 19 games.

Yet, the win-or-go-home game remained 1-1 as the clock continued to count down.

Finally, a long throw-in by Taylor Heimerl was headed by Skylar Heimerl in the box. With the ball popping back up and coming down, Gilbertson leapt higher than a defender and headed the ball into the St. Michael-Albertville net.

“I was on the bench the whole first half, so I kind of saw that play happen over and over again,” Gilbertson said. “I kind of knew that Skylar would head it backwards and I just had to be there.”

Rosemount spent much of the game in the St. Michael-Albertville end but missed the net on golden opportunities or was stonewalled by Knights sophomore goaltender Brynn Hedberg.

“Our opportunities were great throughout the night; however, we need to continue to work on our finishing a little bit. The good news is the opportunities are there and if we capitalize on them, we’ll be good,” said Taylor Heimerl, who referenced the Irish second-half mindset as “comfortably uncomfortable.”

Rosemount couldn’t have asked for a much better start with Olivia Bohl heading the ball in off a corner kick less than five minutes into the game. However, a blast from Hannah Kvant tied the game just 77 seconds later for the Knights (8-8-4).

Irish goaltender Jordan Hecht made a sliding save near the top of the box to Rob Emily Zattoni of a go-ahead goal with about 28 minutes left. Hecht outraced Emma Kvant to a loose ball with 28 seconds left to secure the win.

“I talk to so many people who say she’s the best goalie they’ve ever seen play,” Taylor Heimerl said.