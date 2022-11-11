Sydney Curry’s conditioning key for Cardinals

Sydney Curry Struck a familiar pose — arms in front of him, fists clinched, biceps flexing.

It’s become a familiar celebration for the Louisville men’s basketball center, and there it was again Wednesday night at the KFC Yum Center, a reminder of the low-post force the senior became last season.

But fans only saw it in a pregame hype video.

One of Louisville’s issues in the 67-66 loss to Bellarmine that followed was that Curry never flexed his muscles. They never even got a chance.

In 16 scoreless minutes against the Knights, the 6-foot-8, 270-pound Curry didn’t have a field-goal attempt. They didn’t get to the foul line.

“Here’s a kid that can force teams to double team, that can score in the paint, that’s really strong around the basket, that can offensive rebound,” Cardinals Coach Kenny Payne said. “He has to find a way to impose his will.”

New Era:Kenny Payne has a long-term plan for Louisville basketball. What will define success?

Louisville's Sydney Curry passes the ball against Bellarmine. Nov. 9, 2022

Louisville (0-1) intended to help him do it.

Bellarmine played a sagging defense designed to minimize Louisville’s damage around the rim. The undersized Knights ran double teams at Curry and other post players. So the Cards tried to get Curry going on quick-hit looks in transition, Payne said, and ran “a couple” of plays designed to get him post-up chances.

None of it worked, which Payne called “a learning lesson.”

“The timing of the play was off,” Payne said. “We were panicked or rushed offensively. Didn’t get him the ball or he went too soon.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button