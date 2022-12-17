Sycamore Soccer Signs Pair to 2023 Class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State Women’s soccer signed two from the class of 2023 to National Letters of Intent as Isabel Garcia and Gabby Starman made it official on National Signing Day.

Garcia, a native of Johnston, Iowa, attended Des Moines Christian School where she was coached by Dan Webster. She finished her prep career scoring 58 goals and dishing out 41 assists while recording a 56.8% shot on goal percentage. Garcia garnered Class 4A First Team All-District, First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Garcia played her club soccer for Sporting Iowa where she helped the team capture the 2019 U15 Iowa State Soccer Cup Championship as well as the 2020 16U Iowa State Soccer Cup Championship. She was coached by Daryl Brazeau. She plans on majoring in Biology at Indiana State. Her father, Tony, ran cross country and track at Simpson College from 1992-96. Her sister, Caylee, played soccer at Graceland University for two seasons from 2018-19. Her brother, Nicolas, is currently on the men’s soccer team at Loras College.

Starman hails from O’Fallon, Missouri where she attended Fort Zumwalt North High School. Coached by Jaclyn Layne, she was a three-time letterwinner during her prep career, scoring 13 goals and tallying six assists in 2022. Starman was named First Team All-Conference and All-Region as well as Academic Al-Conference.

Playing her club soccer at the St. Louis Development Academy, Starman was coached by Dan Donigan and Cal McKee. She was also a two-time letterwinner in basketball in her high school career where she was named Academic All-Conference. Starman plans to major in Criminology at Indiana State. Her father, Jarred Starman, played football and basketball at Knox College. Her mother, Erika Gish, played volleyball at Knox College.

