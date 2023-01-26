Sycamore golf inks by Rosalie DiNunzio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State University golf head coach Greg Towne has announced the signing of Rosalie DiNunzio out of Clarence Center, NY

A 2023 senior captain, DiNunzio played five seasons under Coach Kori Grasha and led her team to five consecutive Sectional titles and undefeated seasons with a current 131-0 winning streak. She is the 2022 New York State High School Section VI Champion and was the 2020 WNYPGA Player of the Year with six wins.

DiNunzio is a two-time Buffalo District Champion in 2020 and 2021, and she was the 2021 Erie GA Amateur Champion. She is also a four-time Scholar-Athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.

Rosie brings a maturity and mental toughness to the team that will be fun to watch. She embraces coaching and has a strong desire to improve and win more tournaments,” said Coach Towne. “It’s a nice head start for Rosie to come from such a pedigreed program like Coach Grasha has at Clarence High.”

