Sycamore Golf Announces Spring Schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State Women’s golf has announced its spring 2023 schedule, as announced today by head coach Greg Towne .

The Sycamores will play in four events across four different states during the regular season, beginning with the UTRGV Invitational March 6-7, Hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at McAllen Country Club in McAllen, Texas.

From the Lonestar State to the Volunteer State, the Sycamores will then travel to Tennessee March 12-14 to compete in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate Hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tenn.

Indiana State heads to Kentucky after that for the Nevel Meade Intercollegiate Hosted by Cleveland State March 20-21 at Nevel Meade Golf Club in Prospect, Ky.

The Sycamores wrap up the regular season here in Terre Haute April 2-3 when they host the ISU Spring Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

“We’ve had to move our schedule in the spring away from the southeast and farther west since COVID because a lot of the resorts have booked up the courses from the increase in Golfers and pent up demand. Bryan Novoa, the Coach at UTRGV, was really helpful in giving us a spot in their nice event. Texas weather will be more like our spring conference event as well,” said Coach Towne.

