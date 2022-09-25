Sycamore Basketball set to open fall camp on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State men’s basketball opens up fall camp on Monday, September 26, as the Sycamores continue preparations for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Indiana State men’s basketball practices will not be open to the general public. Coach Schertz and players will be available to the media upon request.

The Sycamores are poised for a breakout year under head Coach Josh Schertz as the Sycamores boast a Wealth of Talent and experience, as well as key transfers to the 2022-23 roster.

The depth starts in the backcourt as the Sycamores welcome back six of their top seven scorers from the 2022-23 season, including All-Conference guard Cooper Neese and All-Newcomer selection Cameron Henry . Neese elevated his game over his junior season at ISU with a career-high 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while adding career marks with 60 three-pointers made. Henry also made a splash in his first season finishing 10th in the MVC in scoring (14.3 ppg), while averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

Also returning to the court are 2021-22 starters Julian Larry (1.2 spg, 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio) and Kailex Stephens (9.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), as well as key contributors Xavier Bledson (9.1 ppg, 3.7 apg, 89.2% FT), Cameron Crawford (3.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg), and Zach Hobbs (6.3 ppg, 45 3PT, 36.9% 3PT).

The Sycamores’ roster welcomes five transfers to the roster as well as four true freshmen. Highlighting the newcomers are two-time All-American forward and GLVC Player of the Year Cade McKnight as well as the 2021 SAC Player of the Year in guard Trenton Gibson .

DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley is expected to play big minutes after reuniting with Schertz, while Bradley transfers Jason Kent started 15 games in the Valley in 2021-22. Truman State transfer Masen Miller rounds out the group after starting all 30 games for TSU and averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 assists per contest.

The freshman class is heralded by forward Robbie Avila as the highly rated Oak Forest High product averaged 23.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in his final year. Joining Avila is guards Rob Martin , Jaden Schertz and Isaac Holmes as the trio look to provide key depth throughout the year.

The Sycamores will unveil their new $2 million video board in Hulman Center this season courtesy of a donation from the Hulman-George family.

The complete 2022-23 Indiana State men’s basketball schedule can be found here . The Sycamores open competition with a November 1 exhibition against Tusculum before starting the 2022-23 regular season.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Indiana State men's basketball team are on sale now. The Sycamores will host 10 conference games to go along with the nonconference slate. For the first time, the Missouri Valley Conference will play a 20-game conference slate following the additions of Murray State, Belmont and Illinois-Chicago to the League beginning July 1, 2022.

