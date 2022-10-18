Switzerland Co. Soccer Stars Highlight 2022 Boys, Girls All-ORVC Teams
It was a dominating year for the boys and girls soccer programs at Switzerland Co. HS.
The Switzerland County boys and girls soccer teams celebrating their Sectional Championship wins. Switzerland County Athletics Photo.
(Vevay, Ind.) – It was a banner year for Switzerland County soccer.
The boys and girls varsity teams combined to go 35-2-2 this season with both teams capturing Sectional championships.
Between both teams, Switzerland County placed 10 players on the 2022 ORVC Soccer All-Conference Teams.
On the boys’ side, Switzerland County captured the ORVC Championship with a perfect 12-0 record against conference rivals. Levi Curlin, Aiden Griffith, Cooper Todd and Jacob Williams each made the all-conference team.
Todd, Griffith and Curlin combined for 63 goals and 41 assists. Williams anchored the Pacers defense that only surrendered 10 goals all season.
Switzerland County head Coach David Todd is the 2022 ORVC Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Jac-Cen-Del’s Luke Meyer was an all-conference selection with 11 goals and 10 assists. He was also named the 2022 ORVC Boys Mental Attitude Award winner.
On the girls’ side of the conference, Switzerland County was equally dominant, going 8-0 in conference play on their way to a conference championship.
The Lady Pacers placed six on the all-conference team, including Halle Archer, Maddie Levell, Mackenzie Taylor, Emma Parsons, Claire Rogers, and Allena Weaver.
Archer, Taylor, Parsons, and Rogers combined for 65 goals and 37 assists. Goalkeeper Allena Weaver and defender Maddie Levell helped lead the defense, which allowed only six goals all season.
Switzerland County head Coach Courtney Dayadharum was named the 2022 ORVC Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
The Mental Attitude Award went to Southwestern’s Kearstin Cizek.
The full 2022 Boys and Girls ORVC Soccer All-Conference Teams are listed below.
2022 ORVC BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Gavin Binion – South Ripley
Levi Curlin – Switzerland County
Brayden Dilk – South Ripley
Aiden Griffith – Switzerland County
Davis Grote–Shawe Memorial
Mizael Hernandez-Perez – Southwestern
Salvador Hernandez-Perez – Southwestern
Jacob Hertz—Shawe Memorial
Eric Liu – Shawe Memorial
Dylan Martin – Rising Sun
Luke Meyer – Jac-Cen-Del
Corbin Ream—Southwestern
Kohen Rinear – Milan
William Stockdale—Southwestern
Cooper Todd—Switzerland County
Caleb White – Jac-Cen-Del
Jacob Williams—Switzerland County
2022 ORVC GIRLS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Halle Archer – Switzerland County
Mariah Brison – South Ripley
Cambryn Bryant—Southwestern
Kearstin Cizek – Southwestern
Kieran Groover – Rising Sun
Ava Honnert – Milan
Olivia Kavanaugh – South Ripley
Hannah Kremer – Rising Sun
Maddie Levell – Switzerland County
Kassidy Lewis – Rising Sun
Emma Parsons – Switzerland County
Hayley Pippen – Milan
Claire Rogers – Switzerland County
Emma Rohrig – Milan
Mackenzie Taylor – Switzerland County
Angel Tunney – South Ripley
Allena Weaver – Switzerland County
