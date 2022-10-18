Switzerland Co. Soccer Stars Highlight 2022 Boys, Girls All-ORVC Teams

It was a dominating year for the boys and girls soccer programs at Switzerland Co. HS.

The Switzerland County boys and girls soccer teams celebrating their Sectional Championship wins. Switzerland County Athletics Photo.

(Vevay, Ind.) – It was a banner year for Switzerland County soccer.

The boys and girls varsity teams combined to go 35-2-2 this season with both teams capturing Sectional championships.

Between both teams, Switzerland County placed 10 players on the 2022 ORVC Soccer All-Conference Teams.

On the boys’ side, Switzerland County captured the ORVC Championship with a perfect 12-0 record against conference rivals. Levi Curlin, Aiden Griffith, Cooper Todd and Jacob Williams each made the all-conference team.

Todd, Griffith and Curlin combined for 63 goals and 41 assists. Williams anchored the Pacers defense that only surrendered 10 goals all season.

Switzerland County head Coach David Todd is the 2022 ORVC Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

Jac-Cen-Del’s Luke Meyer was an all-conference selection with 11 goals and 10 assists. He was also named the 2022 ORVC Boys Mental Attitude Award winner.

On the girls’ side of the conference, Switzerland County was equally dominant, going 8-0 in conference play on their way to a conference championship.

The Lady Pacers placed six on the all-conference team, including Halle Archer, Maddie Levell, Mackenzie Taylor, Emma Parsons, Claire Rogers, and Allena Weaver.

Archer, Taylor, Parsons, and Rogers combined for 65 goals and 37 assists. Goalkeeper Allena Weaver and defender Maddie Levell helped lead the defense, which allowed only six goals all season.

Switzerland County head Coach Courtney Dayadharum was named the 2022 ORVC Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

The Mental Attitude Award went to Southwestern’s Kearstin Cizek.

The full 2022 Boys and Girls ORVC Soccer All-Conference Teams are listed below.

2022 ORVC BOYS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Gavin Binion – South Ripley

Levi Curlin – Switzerland County

Brayden Dilk – South Ripley

Aiden Griffith – Switzerland County

Davis Grote–Shawe Memorial

Mizael Hernandez-Perez – Southwestern

Salvador Hernandez-Perez – Southwestern

Jacob Hertz—Shawe Memorial

Eric Liu – Shawe Memorial

Dylan Martin – Rising Sun

Luke Meyer – Jac-Cen-Del

Corbin Ream—Southwestern

Kohen Rinear – Milan

William Stockdale—Southwestern

Cooper Todd—Switzerland County

Caleb White – Jac-Cen-Del

Jacob Williams—Switzerland County

2022 ORVC GIRLS SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Halle Archer – Switzerland County

Mariah Brison – South Ripley

Cambryn Bryant—Southwestern

Kearstin Cizek – Southwestern

Kieran Groover – Rising Sun

Ava Honnert – Milan

Olivia Kavanaugh – South Ripley

Hannah Kremer – Rising Sun

Maddie Levell – Switzerland County

Kassidy Lewis – Rising Sun

Emma Parsons – Switzerland County

Hayley Pippen – Milan

Claire Rogers – Switzerland County

Emma Rohrig – Milan

Mackenzie Taylor – Switzerland County

Angel Tunney – South Ripley

Allena Weaver – Switzerland County