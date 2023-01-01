Swinney Stands By Fake Field Goal Decision

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Clemson head Coach dipped into his bag of tricks for the third time in three games, and for the second time‚ the first coming against South Carolina, it blew up in his face.

Clemson went for a fake FG on fourth-and-4 from the 27 on its opening possession. Drew Swinney kept the ball instead of pitching it to BT Potter and was stopped short. If he pitches it, Potter has the first down and might have scored. That play set the tone for the rest of the half, as Potter would miss on his next three FG attempts.

