Swinney Stands By Fake Field Goal Decision

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Clemson head Coach dipped into his bag of tricks for the third time in three games, and for the second time‚ the first coming against South Carolina, it blew up in his face.

Clemson went for a fake FG on fourth-and-4 from the 27 on its opening possession. Drew Swinney kept the ball instead of pitching it to BT Potter and was stopped short. If he pitches it, Potter has the first down and might have scored. That play set the tone for the rest of the half, as Potter would miss on his next three FG attempts.

However, after the game, Swinney stood by his decision not to take the points and instead go for a risky fake field goal attempt.

“We knew field goals weren’t going to win the game, and we came into the game, we felt like we had it there, and want to go and look at it as far as how we executed it.” Swinney said. “But just to come out and be aggressive, and again, I knew especially early that a field goal wasn’t going to be the difference in the game.

“Then obviously we ended up missing three and made one, so just the plan coming in.”

Scroll to Continue

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from Publisher Zach Lentz, Deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting Analyst Jason Priester and staff Writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/