Swinney makes Prediction regarding current decade of Clemson football

Clemson has missed out on consecutive College Football Playoffs after being a mainstay on the sport’s biggest stage for the better part of a decade, but Dabo Swinney doesn’t think his program’s elite days are over.

In fact, the Tigers’ Veteran Coach is of the opinion that more national championships are coming to Clemson sooner rather than later.

“We won two national championships last decade, and we’re going to have more to come this decade,” he said.

Swinney’s comments came last month after the Tigers inked another top-10 recruiting class during the early signing period, an indication Clemson will still be able to Lure top Talent despite college football’s changing landscape with the recent introduction of the one-time transfer rule and name , image and likeness opportunities for all student-athletes. Swinney had a strong message for anyone who might think the program’s days as one of the sport’s Elites are behind it following the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss on Dec 30, capping Clemson’s second straight three-loss season.

It was also the Tigers’ 12th straight season with at least 10 wins. Clemson won national titles in 2017 and 2019 as part of six consecutive CFP appearances, a streak that ended a season ago.

While the Tigers haven’t been one of the four teams competing for a national championship at the end of the last two seasons, Swinney noted his program is off to a better start this decade than the previous one when the Tigers had the third-highest winning percentage in the sport behind only Ohio State and Alabama.

“We’ve won two out of three conference championships with three 10-plus win seasons (so far this decade),” Swinney said.

With a winning culture that’s been in place for the better part of his 15-year tenure and high-end talent continuing to be injected into the program, Swinney believes winning big at Clemson will continue amid a new era of college football.

“I think it’s fun because there are new challenges, new dynamics, and you’ve got to be able to navigate all those things,” Swinney said. “We’re built for where we are right now in college football, and we’ve got a lot of success ahead.”

