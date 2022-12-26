Swinney dishes on what the Tigers are getting in Tyson

He may not see the field often next season, but Paul Tyson is bringing a much-needed level of experience to Clemson’s quarterback room.

After playing at Alabama his first three years in college and then playing at Arizona State last season, Tyson officially transferred to Clemson last week.

With four years of college experience under Tyson’s belt, head Coach Dabo Swinney was more than happy to dip his toes into the Portal and land the Veteran signal-caller.

Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl on Friday and enters next season as the assumed starter. Outside of Klubnik, there isn’t a great deal of experience left, as DJ Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles transferred, and Hunter Johnson has no Eligibility remaining.

So even with the impending arrival of four-star signee Christopher Vizzina, in Swinney’s mind, Tyson will be a massive addition to help alleviate the transition period.

“One of the most prolific passers in the history of the state of Alabama coming out of high school,” Swinney said of Tyson last week. “Three years in Tuscaloosa, and then he spent this past year at Arizona State. With Billy Wiles leaving, and obviously DJ (Uiagalelei) leaving, we had a gap, so we needed to get a Veteran guy.”

As someone who has played under Nick Saban and has seen a lot through his years, Tyson has something Klubnik and Vizzina don’t — years of practice at the Collegiate level.

“We needed an older guy who’s been through a lot of game plans, a lot of practices, somebody who’s got a level of maturity to him — a Hunter Johnson situation. That’s what we need,” Swinney said.

Serving as a backup his entire career, Tyson completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 150 yards at Alabama in 2021. He did not complete a pass last year at Arizona State or during his first two years at Alabama.

Even with a lack of in-game experience, Tyson had an offer in the Portal from an SEC school to compete for the starting job, according to Swinney. Instead, he chose to be a Graduate transfer for the Tigers and will be eligible to play immediately.

“They had a lot of opportunity. I’m thankful that he chose to come be a part and embrace the role that we have for him here,” Swinney said.

Although Swinney said he wasn’t looking to add a starting quarterback, he believes Tyson will bring tremendous value to the Tigers’ program.

The great-grandson of legendary Alabama head Coach Bear Bryant, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback has football in his blood and could benefit greatly from serving as a player-coach next season.

“They value who we are here,” Swinney added. “I think he’s also a guy who wants to coach at some point. I think he saw this as the best of both worlds for him — to be a great teammate, to be ready and to help these young guys grow and mature. They’ve seen a lot. He’s been around some great players, and he’s been around some great coaches.”