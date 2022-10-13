Swing Skills: Evaluating the Jumper of Ignite Forward Leonard Miller – NBA Draft Digest

When it comes to players who have high upside but need to polish their games in the upcoming season, Leonard Miller is one of the first names that comes to mind.

He’s got the ideal size for an NBA forward and possesses the tools that should translate well at the next level, but there’s a couple of things that are currently holding him back from being considered a top-tier prospect.

Most of the concern with Miller at this point has to do with his shot. Not only are his mechanics in need of work, but shot selection can also be concerning at times.

