Swing is over to BigShots Golf Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Since it’s opening on January 5, 2022, BigShots Golf Aggieland has been bringing all kinds of family-friendly fun to the area.

Hospitality Manager, Asheton Owen, says BigShots has a little something for everyone.

“It’s not just golf. We have two huge event rooms. We have putt-putt out front, foosball tables, cornhole, life-size beer pong. It’s a lot of fun and it’s not just golf,” Owen said.

Owen says the BigShots team is excited to welcome all of the new business the recently opened Legends Event Center in Travis Bryan Midtown Park will bring.

“We’re excited to have them as neighbors. After practices or games, we like to think this is the perfect venue for teams and families, not only for the activities, but also to eat some really good food,” she said.

BigShots now offers “to-go” orders on Grubhub and DoorDash. “We also rebranded our restaurant as ‘Anthem.’ So it’s not just BigShosts Golf, it’s Anthem as well,” Owen said.

If you’re looking to practice your swing on a more regular basis, BigShots is offering a Winter League, running from January 30 through March 27. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join.

There are plenty of fun events on the BigShots calendar for the coming months, including Weekly Trivia and Karaoke nights.

