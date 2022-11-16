‘Swing hard and don’t worry’: The swing Secrets of golf’s newest bomber | Instruction

Another common piece of advice you may have heard is to keep the flex in your knees as you swing back. Well, good luck with that, Gotterup says. Straightening the trail leg on the backswing, as he and many of today’s longer hitters do, allows you to make the biggest, widest turn possible. “It’s not something I consciously do, but by keeping it fairly straight, I’m able to turn my hips and shoulders back farther,” Gotterup says. “My right hip moves straight back until I can feel my weight in my right heel. From there, it’s full speed ahead. I rip the club down hard in the other direction and try to pick up as much speed as I can.”