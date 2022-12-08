Swing… and don’t miss SWFL Inc.’s Annual Golf Tournament

SWFL INC. INSIDER

Time is running out to register your fearsome foursome for SWFL Inc.’s Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16 at Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. We hope you swing… and don’t miss out on a day filled with networking, raffles, prizes, drinks, and a delicious lunch. So, register today at swflinc.com/golf-tournament.

The scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 am Foursomes are $750 and can also be reserved by contacting our Director of Program & Events Hannah Phillips at 239-992-2943 or [email protected] Space for your foursomes must be secured by Friday, Dec. 9 at noon. We look forward to seeing you on the course!

Our golf scramble is a great opportunity for participants to not only connect in person and meet professionals from across the region but also support SWFL Inc. as Southwest Florida’s regional Chamber of Commerce. Hosted at Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club, the course offers challenges for golfers of all abilities. The mature character of the golf course is evident from the first tee box, with large cypress, oaks, and pines defining the fairways throughout all 18 holes. Not to mention, even if your game isn’t on par, a bad day spent on the course is always better than a good day spent in the office!

We can’t thank this year’s golf tournament sponsors enough, who proudly partner with SWFL Inc. to expand their reach and amplify their organization’s message. Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Key Private Bank; Raffle & Mulligan Sponsor, Presstige Printing; Putting

Green Sponsors PGT Innovations, A-Dales Kitchen and Bath and Group Management Services, Inc. In addition, we’d like to thank our Scorecard Sponsor Ashmore Design, and our Golf Cart Sponsor Florida Gulf Coast University.

Can’t make the golf scramble? You will be missed. But don’t worry, there are several SWFL Inc. events to look forward to in the new year. Visit SWFLinc.com/events and get ready to mark your calendars. ¦