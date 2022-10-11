Swig sets goal to raise $150,000 during Save The Cups campaign | News, Sports, Jobs

The founder of one of Utah’s most iconic soda shops is raising money for a good cause and sharing her breast cancer survival story to encourage Utah women to get mammograms.

According to the Utah Department of Health, Utah’s breast cancer screening rates are significantly below the national average. Among US women aged 40 or over, 72.3% have had a mammogram in the last two years, compared to only 64.5% of Utah women.

Although most women with breast cancer are diagnosed after age 50, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig, was diagnosed with cystosarcoma phyllodes, a rapidly growing form of breast cancer in 2009, at just 37.

“I didn’t have any signs, any symptoms, no history of breast cancer and no insurance,” Tanner said.

Tanner was eventually declared cancer-free, but with no insurance she was left with over $12,000 in medical bills after her treatment. However, through a program at the former Dixie Regional Medical Center, her medical expenses were covered almost in full by the donations of others.

“I still remember to this day sitting in a room at the hospital and the employee at the hospital looked at my paperwork and said, ‘Nicole, can you pay a hundred dollars?'” Tanner said. “And with Tears going down my face I said, ‘I can totally pay a hundred dollars,’ and I wrote a check right there.”

After founding Swig in 2010, Tanner’s focus has now shifted to paying forward the kindness she was shown during her battle with breast cancer.

Since 2020, Swig customers can buy specialized drinks, tumblers, stickers and apparel during the month of October to support the Save The Cups campaign, which raises money to cover the medical expenses of women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

“After 2020, we were one of the lucky ones that thrived because we had a drive-thru,” Tanner said. “We wanted to give back because we’ve been so blessed. … We decided to give back in the same way that I had been given back to 12 years before.”

The organization has raised $300,000 in its first two years and has helped pay off the medical bills of over 20 women so far. Save The Cups has a goal to raise an additional $150,000 this year — and now Entering the second week of its 2022 fundraising campaign, it has already raised $40,000.

Swig and Save The Cups will host a Fall Festival at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove from 5-8 pm Tuesday to kick off this year’s Save The Cups campaign and spread awareness about breast cancer screening.

“We want families to come and just have fun together and spend time together,” Tanner said. “This life is too short, and that’s one thing that I learned through my cancer story is that you just never know when your life is going to be cut short or when things may change. … So we want people to gather and come together.”

This year Save The Cups is putting a particular emphasis on encouraging women to get mammograms. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer has a 99% survival rate when detected early.

“If I would have waited until I was 40, the normal age to get a mammogram, I wouldn’t be here,” Tanner said.

“By far and away, I just wish everyone would go get their stinking mammograms,” Dr. Jennifer Tittensor, a breast specialist and partner in Utah Surgical Associates, said in a press release. “Insurance pays for women 40 and older to get a free mammogram every year. No one is exempt. We can fight this thing if we find it early. Grab your girlfriends and go get a Swig and a mammogram.”

For more information on Save The Cups, visit savethecups.org.

