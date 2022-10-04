Swift, Mozeleski, and Gibbs Honored as Soccer Sweeps OVC Player of the Week Awards

MOREHEAD, Ky. – After a 1-0-1 week, three players on the Morehead State soccer team garnered OVC Player of the Week Honors. Offensive, Defensive, and Goalkeeper of the Week Awards have only gone to players from the same school 13 times since the OVC began handing out three honors per week in 2006. This marks the second time Morehead State has swept the awards, with the first time being the first week of the 2007 season.

Colleen Swift , the Longest tenured Eagle on the roster, took home OVC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both goals in Morehead State’s 2-0 win over Little Rock on Sunday. Swift also had a shot in Thursday’s scoreless draw with Eastern Illinois. The Honor marks the first time she has won a Player of the Week Honor in her career.

Sophomore defender Madelyn Mozeleski was honored as the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Week. The Springboro, Ohio native played a crucial role for the Eagle defense, which allowed no goals in two games this past week. Mozeleski Assisted on Colleen Swift’s first goal on Sunday, playing a beautiful ball over the top of the Trojan defense to Swift for the goal.

Freshman Erin Gibbs won Goalkeeper of the Week after two shutouts. Gibbs has only allowed one goal in conference play, and made 11 saves this past week. She leads the OVC in GAA (goals against average) at an astounding 0.22, and save percentage (.952). Her eight save performance vs. Little Rock on Sunday is a team-high in 2022.

Morehead State is tied for first in the conference with SIUE, and holds the best overall record of the nine programs with a record of 6-4-2. A road trip to Cape Girardeau. MO., is next on the schedule, as Morehead State travels to face SEMO on Sunday, Oct. 9.