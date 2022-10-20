Swift, Allen Week 7 status

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Lions RB D’Andre Swift said he’s “pushing” to play Week 7 against the Cowboys.

What it means in fantasy: Swift has missed the last two games due to shoulder and ankle injuries, but was limited in practice on Wednesday. It’s his shoulder that’s giving him the most pain lately, and even though his ankle is getting better, both are still bothering him. Swift missed seven games in his first two NFL seasons. Running backs Coach Duce Staley challenged him over the offseason to fight through injuries deemed minor, and Swift said it made him tougher. If Swift is not available, Jamaal Williams would lead the Lions committee. Williams has averaged 16.4 touches and 15.4 Fantasy points per game this season.

The news: Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that Chargers WR Keenan Allen is considering delaying his return from a hamstring injury until after the team’s bye week.

What it means in fantasy: The Chargers were hoping to get Allen back in action after the veteran wide receiver has missed all but one game this year while nursing a hamstring injury. Los Angeles faces a Seahawks defense that allows the 11th-most passing yards per game. Allen is a high-end WR2 against Seattle. However, he was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Allen’s comments Suggested he’s open to the idea of ​​sitting out Week 7 in order to enter the Week 8 bye with some additional rest. If Allen is inactive, Mike Williams could be considered a low-end WR1 and Fantasy Managers should plan accordingly. WR Josh Palmer (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. If Allen is inactive, Managers in Deeper Leagues should add WR DeAndre Carter, who set a career-high in targets on Monday night.

The news: Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said RB Melvin Gordon III will be the starter against the Jets on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Gordon can’t be trusted in fantasy lineups after playing just nine snaps against the Chargers on Monday night and not seeing a touch in the second half. His workload remains threatened by both Latavius ​​Murray and Mike Boone. Gordon has fumbled four times this year, and 11 times in 37 games overall with the Broncos since 2020. In 104 career games, Gordon has 25 fumbles on his ledger.

Going deeper: Gordon has rushed 55 times for 201 yards and a touchdown so far this season as the Broncos have struggled mightily on offense, ranking last in the league in points scored. The Broncos have only two red-zone rushing touchdowns through six games.

The news: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was dealing with an ankle injury, is practicing in full for a Week 7 Matchup against the Cowboys.

What it means in fantasy: Brown is much closer to 100%, which is great news for Fantasy managers. Prior to the Lions’ bye week, St. Brown looked extremely limited. We should see St. Brown back to his old self in Week 7. He averaged 11 targets and 24.3 Fantasy points from Weeks 1-3. St. Brown can be viewed as a WR1.

The news: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, who is dealing with an MCL sprain, is practicing in full for a Week 7 Matchup against the Lions.

What it means in fantasy: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to action against the Lions after being cleared medically. Schultz is expected to return as well. Although he practiced last week and wasn’t listed on the final injury report, Schultz aggravated his MCL sprain during pregame warmups and was ruled out against the Eagles. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot would fill the void if Schultz is out. Fantasy Managers could also look at tight ends Hayden Hurst or Hunter Henry as streaming options.

The news: Raiders TE Darren Waller did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Waller sustained a hamstring injury nine days ago against the Chiefs. A knee injury kept Foster Moreau out of two games. The Raiders have just returned from a bye. Head Coach Josh McDaniels said he hopes Waller plays on Sunday against the Texans but didn’t make any promises. The status of his health should be monitored. Moreau would start for Waller if he couldn’t play.

The news: Ravens TE Mark Andrews and RB JK Dobbins did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Head Coach John Harbaugh called it a rest day, so Fantasy Managers shouldn’t be concerned. Andrews has been quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most productive target by a significant margin, leading the Ravens with 39 catches, 455 yards and five touchdowns. The situation with Dobbins is a little more hazy. In Week 6, he was held out of the second half against the Giants due to tightening up in his knee, perhaps due to the turf at MetLife Stadium. His absence from practice on Wednesday could be merely maintenance or an indication that his knee issue was more serious than expected. Monitor the situation closely. On a positive note, Rashod Bateman returned to practice on Wednesday after being out since Week 4 with a foot injury. Bateman can be viewed as a flex option.

The news: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

What it means in fantasy: This confirmed ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that Freiermuth would clear the league’s concussion protocol. They last played against the Bills in Week 5. Freiermuth scored 12 or more Fantasy points in three of the season’s first four games. Kenny Pickett was also a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. This suggests that he’ll clear the league’s concussion protocol in time to start against the Dolphins on Sunday. Miami’s defense allows the eighth most passing yards per game (256.7).

The news: Aaron Wilson or Pro Football Network reported that the Chiefs are “strong contenders” to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

What it means in fantasy: Beckham continues to make steady progress in his recovery from an ACL injury. Mid-November is a possible return date. This news aligns with Beckham’s Twitter conversation with ESPN’s Marcus Spears earlier this month. According to Beckham, the Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Bills and Ravens are the five teams for whom he is considering playing this season. As a result of Travis Kelce’s contract restructuring, Kansas City has about $3.2 million in cap space. Beckham is available in 87.7% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported that Rams RB Kyren Williams is expected to have a “big role” once he returns.

What it means in fantasy: Williams should return from injured reserve very soon. As Cam Akers is most likely to be traded before the deadline, Williams and Darrell Henderson Jr. could potentially form a committee. Williams is available in 96.5% of ESPN leagues. Rodrigue said “Based on Williams’ reps with the first-team offense in joint practices against Cincinnati this summer, then McVay’s effusive praise following those reps, I think Williams figures to have a big role when he’s back.”

