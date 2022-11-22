Sweetwater Center for the Arts Holiday MART kicks off with a preview party

The Sweetwater Center for the Arts will kick off its annual Holiday MART with a special preview party from 7:30-9:30 pm Dec. 1.

The KEEPING SPIRITS BRIGHT PREVIEW PARTY will include two complimentary Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the opportunity to view and purchase the art, crafts, and one-of-a-kind gifts that are available during the 10-day Holiday MART .

Tickets for KEEPING SPIRITS BRIGHT are $35 member/$40 non-member. Festivities include live piano music by John Burgh, top secret artisanal cocktails from Big Spring Spirits, light refreshments courtesy of 424 Walnut, and a glimpse at the gifts sold at Holiday mART, which are from local and regional artists. Expect live demonstrations by Sweetwater members, including a culinary demo by Chef Andrew Alvarez, cookie decorating by Missy Gaguzis, floral arranging by Gwendolyn Martin, and Pottery displays by Alyssa Pauletich.

Sweetwater Center’s executive director Christine Brondyke is delighted with the growing role Sweetwater plays in Sewickley’s holiday festivities. “Many communities host holiday vendor opportunities, but Ours really encapsulates specialty and unique options made especially from Hometown neighbors. We are keeping it hyper local,” she said.

Holiday MART at Sweetwater Center for the Arts will run through Dec. 11 and is free and open to the public Monday-Friday from noon-8 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-6 pm For more information, visit sweetwaterartcenter.org.