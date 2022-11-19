Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.

Sweetens Cove Golf Club has quickly become one of those bucket-list courses for the golf-obsessed. It’s a quirky 9-hole track located just 30 miles west of Chattanooga, Tenn. that operates a little differently than your run-of-the-mill golf course. Instead of selling tee times, they sell day passes. Instead of a set route, you can play to a multitude of greens from a multitude of the tee boxes. Instead of filling up your water bottle before heading out for the day (okay, not instead of — in addition to…), you take a shot of whiskey.

This tradition unsurprisingly led to the creation of their very own Bourbon whiskey, and — much like the golf course itself — it lives up to the hype.

They’ve made two kinds of bourbon. The first is a classic Tennessee whiskey with notes of toasted oak, vanilla bean and brown sugar that’s been deemed a limited-release product. It’s a fancy, expensive bottle that would make a great gift for the whiskey-golf lover in your life.

They’ve also made a more accessibly priced Kennessee whiskey with notes of Graham cracker, orange peel and sweet warm caramel that — as its name suggests — blends Kentucky and Tennessee whiskeys. It’s also a great gift if you’re looking for something under $100 that’s still nice and special.

Both bottles are Delicious — smooth and distinctly bold, Delicious on ice or mixed into your favorite bourbon-based cocktail (although I’d recommend enjoying the Tennessee bottle on its own).

