Sweet Tree Arts hosts 10th anniversary events in Hope – Knox County VillageSoup

HOPE — Sweet Tree Arts celebrates its 10th anniversary with a story slam and Celtic music concert by Crow’s Nest in mid-October.

The 10th Annual Story Slam is Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 pm at Hope Orchards, 434 Camden Road. Each Storyteller tells their story around the theme of “New Life.” These are personal stories that are told and not read. Stories may contain adult content.

Slam tickets are $15 at the door or online. Ticket profits go towards the Scholarship fund at Sweet Tree Arts.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 pm, Crow’s Nest performs a Celtic music concert at Sweet Tree Arts, 4 Church St.

Crow’s Nest is a Celtic band from the coast of Maine, performing songs and tunes from Scotland, Ireland and beyond. Crow’s Nest features Heather MacLeod on vocals and whistles, Jim Gray on cajon and guitar, Beckie Gray on bódhran, and Chris Gray on uilleann pipes and smallpipes. The group welcomes harp virtuoso Amy Kercsmar for this performance.

Concert tickets are $15 for individuals and $25 per family.

For tickets and more information, visit sweettreearts.org.

« Previous

Plot your course for Maine Craft Weekend Oct. 1 and 2



